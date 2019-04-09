Hennepin County District Judge Kathryn Quaintance ruled Tuesday that body camera video introduced as evidence in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor will be shown to the entire courtroom, including the public and journalists.

Quaintance’s ruling reversed her earlier decision to shield the evidence from the public and media out of concerns that it would do more harm than good to show the graphic video to the media and the public.

A coalition of media and open government groups filed a motion calling the judge’s plan unconstitutional and a violation of common law open trial rules. Though the judge remained skeptical at a hearing Friday, she said Tuesday, just before opening statements in the trial began, that First Amendment case law favored the media coalition’s argument.

“The court, like the jury, must follow the law — even if I disagree with it,” said Quaintance.

The judge also ruled that a courtroom sketch artist can draw any person in the courtroom, including jury members.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.