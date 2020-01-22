Josh Donaldson finally arrived in Minnesota, passing a physical exam and officially signing with the team on Wednesday.

“Lot of people involved with this moment, and sacrifices made, from when I was in high school until now,” said the 34-year-old third baseman, whose four-year contract is worth $92 million guaranteed. “A lot of sacrifices have been made to get to this moment today.

“When I saw ... the amount of ability that was here and the exuberance for the game and an overall talented team that was tough to play against, that was what drew me to be a Minnesota Twin.”

Donaldson donned a No. 24 jersey; he’d worn 20 at past stops, but that number belongs to left fielder Eddie Rosario with the Twins.

“My first All-Star Game was in this stadium, Derek Jeter’s last All-Star Game ... to come full circle is really something,” Donaldson said at Wednesday’s news conference at Target Field.

Donaldson, who owns the highest batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage of any opponent in Twins history, signed the largest free-agent contract in team history.

“There’s a small subset of players in free agency who can supply this kind of impact,” said Twins vice president of baseball operations Derek Falvey.

“He had choices in the free agent market … and he chose to come here.”

Donaldson hit 37 homers for the Atlanta Braves last season and now joins a team that set a major league record with 307 home runs last season.

He said there “were a lot of positives” with the Twins, and the former Athletic, Blue Jay, Indian and Brave valued his familiarity with the American League, where he has played his entire career except 2019.

Donaldson was drafted as a catcher out of Auburn by the Cubs in 2007, but switched to the corner infield positions once he reached the major leagues with Oakland in 2012. He flourished with the Blue Jays, winning the American League MVP for his 41-homer, 123-RBI season in 2015 and leading Toronto to the ALCS.

But his career appeared in jeopardy in 2017 and 2018, when calf and shoulder injuries limited him to 113 and 52 games. He came roaring back last season, winning the NL Comeback of the Year award for his season with the Braves, a season that included a .900 OPS.