The Twins and Pirates finish their two-game series today at Target Field.

Jose Berrios vs. Chris Archer at 12:10.

Berrios is trying to improve his numbers when the sun is shining. He is 8-2 with a 2.79 ERA during night games and 3-6 with a 4.77 ERA during day games.

Twins won Monday night 5-2, getting a little insurance with Miguel Sano's two-run homer in the eighth.

Robbie Grossman (hamstring) is closer to returning; he'll be on a rehab stint at Toledo with Class AAA Rochester this weekend.

Joe Mauer leads off and is DHing for the Twins. Bobby Wilson will catch Berrios.

Older Post

Odorizzi collects first win since July 8 by focusing on first-pitch success