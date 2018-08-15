The Twins and Pirates finish their two-game series today at Target Field.

Jose Berrios vs. Chris Archer at 12:10.

Berrios is trying to improve his numbers when the sun is shining. He is 8-2 with a 2.79 ERA during night games and 3-6 with a 4.77 ERA during day games.

Twins won Monday night 5-2, getting a little insurance with Miguel Sano's two-run homer in the eighth.

Robbie Grossman (hamstring) is closer to returning; he'll be on a rehab stint at Toledo with Class AAA Rochester this weekend.

Joe Mauer leads off and is DHing for the Twins. Bobby Wilson will catch Berrios.