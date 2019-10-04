Jordan Bell

6-9 power forward/center

Drafted: 2017 in round 2 by the Chicago Bulls out of Oregon and later traded to Golden State. He averaged 12.8 minutes, 3.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in two seasons with the Warriors.

Signed: A restricted free agent, Bell signed a one-year, $1.6M offer sheet with the Wolves, which the Warriors did not match.