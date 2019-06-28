Pitcher Jordan Balazovic and shortstop Royce Lewis, both playing for the Class A Fort Myers Miracle, will represent the Twins at the Futures Game.
The game, played in Cleveland two days before the July 9 MLB All-Star Game, features 50 top prospects in an American League vs. National League format.
Balazovic, a 20-year-old righthander, was the Twins' fifth round pick in 2016 out of Mississauga, Ontario. He is 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA after being promoted from Class A Cedar Rapids.
Lewis (pictured) was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft in 2017. The 20-year-old is hitting .228 with five home runs in 72 games for the MIracle.
Baseball America has a preview of the game and rosters here.
