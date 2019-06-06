Jonna Curtis, the newcomer of the year in the National Women’s Hockey League for the 2018-19 season, has re-signed with the Whitecaps, the team announced Thursday.

Curtis, a former Elk River and New Hampshire standout, had eight goals and 11 assists in 16 regular-season games and added an assist in the playoffs as the Whitecaps won the Isobel Cup in their first season in the NWHL. The forward’s 19 regular-season points led the Whitecaps and tied for second in the league. She had three game-winning goals and played in the NWHL All-Star Game.

“I just recently took the Isobel Cup back to my hometown and the amount of support and excitement around the NWHL and Minnesota Whitecaps was so thrilling to see,’’ Curtis said in a statement. “I want to continue to shine a light on our game for as long as I can. It’s such a great experience and I couldn’t be more excited to play for the Whitecaps again.”

Curtis is the third player to re-sign with the Whitecaps for 2019-20, joining forward Allie Thunstrom and goalie Amanda Leveille. Terms of their contracts were not released.

The NWHL is going forward with plans for its fifth season despite an ongoing boycott by more than 200 of the top players in North America who are seeking a more financially stable league in which to play. Included in that group are several prominent players who skated for the Whitecaps last season, including Olympians Hannah Brandt, Kendall Coyne Schofield and Lee Stecklein.