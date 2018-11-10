WEEKEND WATCH GUIDE

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, FS2. Bayern has run rampant for years in the Bundesliga, and until this season Dortmund — once Bayern’s only challenger — appeared to be going backward. Now, though, BVB leads Die Roten in the standings by four points. The Westfalenstadion, always one of Germany’s best atmospheres, should be electric.