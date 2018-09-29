WEEKEND WATCH GUIDE

Premier League: Liverpool at Chelsea, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, NBCSN. Liverpool has won all six of its league games this year. Chelsea is similarly undefeated, albeit with one draw included. This portends to be one of the biggest games of the season in England for either team’s title ambitions. Oddly, the teams played in midweek, in the League Cup; Chelsea won 2-1.