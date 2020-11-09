Minnesota United midfielder Kevin Molino was named MLS player of the week after scoring twice and assisting on another goal in Sunday’s 3-0 victory over FC Dallas.
The Trinidad and Tobago national team member finished the regular season with nine goals and four assists as the Loons clinched a home playoff berth.
The first-round pairing against Colorado Springs will be at Allianz Field on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 6:30 p.m.
