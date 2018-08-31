WEEKEND WATCH Guide
Game of the week: Napoli at Sampdoria, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, ESPNNews. Well-traveled manager Carlo Ancelotti has landed in Napoli and has last year’s Italian runners-up playing as if nothing has changed from last year. This will be Sampdoria’s first home match since the tragic bridge collapse in Genoa, no doubt an emotional occasion for the home fans.
