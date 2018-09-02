Post time: 12:45 pm. Best bet: Dickey Bob (1st race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 9, (All/1,2/4/2,3,4,7,8), $40

1 400 Yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds. Derby. Purse: $50,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Polar Xpress (Hamilton, Olmstead)124/5-1

2: Itinkican Itinkican (Swiontek, Olmstead)124/8-1

3: This Trains Rockin (Samuels, McKinley)124/12-1

4: Streak N Sparks (Goodwin, Haglund)124/10-1

5: Dickey Bob (Velazquez, Olmstead)124/3-5

6: Calamady Jane (Canchari, Livingston)124/15-1

7: Eos Marie Leveau (Eikleberry, Hardy)124/6-1

DICKEY BOB is strictly the runner to catch to cash your tickets in the Minnesota Quarter Horse Derby. POLAR EXPRESS and EOS MARIE LEVEAU should be included on your exotic tickets.

2 350 Yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $50,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Haute Wagon (Swiontek, Hanson)122/6-1

2: Holy Storm (Velazquez, Swan)122/7-2

3: Fantastic Feelyn (Goodwin, Hardy)122/9-2

4: Ali Returns (Eikleberry, Hardy)122/5-2

5: Trs Boy Named Sue (Canchari, Livingston)122/10-1

6: Lil Miss Hott Pants (Johnstone, Weidner)122/12-1

7: Runnoft (Arroyo, Backhaus)122/15-1

8: Fly With a Buzz (Samuels, McKinley)122/5-1

FLY WITH A BUZZ surged clear last out for a two-length win as the favorite. Price will be right to give a look. ALI RETURNS comes in off a sharp victory and lures Ry Eikleberry to ride. HOLY STORM and FANTASTIC FEELYN should be involved in your trifecta tickets.

3 About 7½ Furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Dixie Blues (Mawing, Richard)119/5-1

2: Candy Cove (Loveberry, Robertson)119/4-1

3: Derbys Moneymaker (Hamilton, McFadden)119/15-1

4: Bye Bye Bennie (Stevens, Merrick)123/20-1

5: Big Money Max (Goncalves, House)123/8-1

6: Last Minister (Escobar, Bethke)119/10-1

7: Warrior Boss (Goodwin, Brinson)119/8-1

8: Tri Spot (Goncalves, Backhaus)123/15-1

9: Lovanskol (Eikleberry, Sharp)119/12-1

10: Fort A. (Hernandez, Silva)119/30-1

11: Proxima (Samuels, McKinley)123/30-1

12: Cinco Star (Mojica, Robertson)119/9-5

13: Brysons Confession (Lindsay, Bethke)119/20-1

CINCO STAR’s speed numbers tower over the field, and he could prove tough to beat if he likes the turf. Stablemate CANDY COVE should find a spot close to the front with his early speed. Expect the gelding to press the pace with Loveberry aboard. DIXIE BLUE ran a strong second last out in his turf debut.

4 Northern Lights Debutante Stakes. 6 Furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-yerar-olds. G Stakes. Purse: $100,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Giving Tree (Goodwin, Scherer)117/5-1

2: Dangerous Wave (Butler, Rhone)122/3-1

3: Glory Daze (Stevens, Richard)117/10-1

4: Greatest Gal (Hamilton, Berndt)122/4-1

5: Facing North (Hernandez, Biehler)117/15-1

6: River Swan (Joubert, Hanson)117/15-1

7: Lila’s Lucky Lady (Sanchez, Biehler)117/12-1

8: She B Glamorous (Loveberry, Bravo)122/8-1

9: Javacandy (Mawing, Rengstorf)122/10-1

10: Sonadora (Eikleberry, Bravo)117/6-1

DANGEROUS WAVE waited last out with Dean Butler aboard, before surging clear for a easy win. Should relish the added yardage. SONADORA hit the brakes last out to Dangerous Wave, settling for show honors. Gets ideal outside draw to stalk the inside speed. GIVING TREE has been runner-up in both her starts. Should close with a rush.

5 Northern Lights Futurity. 6 Furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. G Stakes. Purse: $100,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Notte Oscura (Goodwin, Scherer)122/8-1

2: Hold That Thought (Joubert, Hanson)117/12-1

3: Jobim (Eikleberry, Robertson)122/7-2

4: Candy Wompus (Stevens, Van Winkle)122/12-1

5: Mister Banjoman (Butler, Robertson)122/5-2

6: Dame Plata (Loveberry, Bravo)122/3-1

7: Row the Boat (Lindsay, Van Winkle)117/15-1

8: Minnesota Miracle (Hamilton, Berndt)122/10-1

9: Astronaut Oscar (Sanchez, Van Winkle)117/10-1

MISTER BANJOMAN didn’t disappoint the fans as the heavily bet favorite in his debut. Two-year-old gelding has a bright future for the Robertson barn. Barnmate JOBIM also didn’t disappoint in his lone start. Main threat to top pick. DAME PLATA is 2-for-2 in gate-to-wire wins. His speed makes him a legit threat.

6 About 7½ Furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Caterina Iano (Loveberry, Tracy, Jr.)119/12-1

2: Devil Lady (Hamilton, Hanson)119/20-1

3: Anniesfirstdance (Samuels, McKinley)123/20-1

4: Helen’sphotoflash (Hernandez, Biehler)119/8-1

5: Kandy Sweep (Velazquez, Brinson)123/5-1

6: Wanamingo (Wolff, Wolff)123/30-1

7: According to Aspen (Butler, Tracy, Jr.)119/9-2

8: Creative Xpression (Goodwin, Brinson)119/10-1

9: Miss Brookside (Mawing, Scherer)123/8-1

10: Starfest (Eikleberry, Rhone)119/8-1

11: Maywood Hope (Mojica, Rengstorf)119/3-1

12: Bellwood Forever (Goncalves, Riecken)123/15-1

13: Il Brigante (Eikleberry, Rhone)123/5-2

CREATIVE EXPRESSION will be carrying the piggy bank on the lead, trying to steal the race in a group full of chasers. MAYWOOD HOPE will be in pursuit from the bell but will need a top performance starting from the far outside. ACCORDING TO ASPEN will be rolling late in this wide-open race. Lack of group speed will be her enemy.

7 Crocrock Minnesota Sprint Championship Stakes. 6 Furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $75,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Fireman Oscar (Sanchez, Van Winkle)117/6-1

2: Smooth Chiraz (Loveberry, Bravo)117/4-1

3: Hot Shot Kid (Butler, Robertson)123/3-1

4: Mines Made Up (Eikleberry, Broberg)119/2-1

5: Hold for More (Stevens, Bravo)117/8-1

6: Speeding Kid (Mawing, Silva)117/9-2

MINES MADE UP ran career best last out for a 10-length win. Won’t allow frontrunner to get a free ride, and will be the first runner to pounce. HOT SHOT KID is well rested and last published work was a bullet drill. Will be doing his better running in later stages. FIREMAN OSCAR will come sliding down the rail with the inside post and quick turn of foot.

8 Wally’s Choice Minnesota Classic Championship Stakes. 11⁄16 Miles. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $75,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mr. Jagermeister (Goncalves, Lund)118/1-5

2: True West (Mojica, Robertson)117/12-1

3: Herbie (Butler, Robertson)117/8-1

4: Grand Marais (Velazquez, Scherer)119/6-1

5: Vanderbilt Beach (Loveberry, Riecken)117/15-1

6: The Great Casby (Lindsay, Van Winkle)121/12-1

MR. JAGERMEISTER is a beast and strictly the best runner on the card. Two turns wasn’t a problem last out. Probably odds of 1/9 when gates open, so maybe just sit back and enjoy watching the best Minnesota runner. HERBIE and GRAND MARAIS are my choices for the underneath slots.

9 About 1 Mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Two Be Royal (Mojica, Rengstorf)123/5-1

2: Cozzy Kinda Love (Mawing, McKinley)123/10-1

3: Raging Gold Digger (Hamilton, Berndt)119/3-1

4: R J’s Silver Syd (Sanchez, McKinley)123/4-1

5: Rock That Jewel (Butler, Robertson)119/5-2

6: Dusty Princess (Bedford, Donlin, Jr.)118/15-1

7: Cabloosie Bay (Goncalves, Heitzmann)119/8-1

8: Papa’s Isla Doll (Loveberry, Rengstorf)119/15-1

ROCK THAT JEWEL returns to the sod, where she is undefeated in two starts. Gets the rabbit duty on the lead. RAGING GOLD DIGGER is usually in the mix when things get interesting. Will be stalking Rock That Jewel from the start. TWO BE ROYAL and R J’s SILVER SYD are major players coming from off the pace.

10 Bella Notte Minnesota Distaff Sprint Championship Stakes. 6 Furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $75,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Honey’s Sox Appeal (Mojica, Robertson)117/1-1

2: Simran (Mawing, Rampadarat)119/7-2

3: Shaboom (Loveberry, Robertson)117/8-1

4: Miss Jane (Sanchez, Van Winkle)117/8-1

5: Ta Kela Warning (Butler, Rhone)117/4-1

6: Shipmate (Stevens, Richard)117/10-1

HONEY SOX APPEAL has been knocking on the door in her turf performances, just hasn’t been able to finish it out. Should save enough ground with the rail spot to get it done. SIMRAN returns to sprinting, after an ugly run last out around two turns. Owner of three consecutive wins sprinting. SHABOOM will loom the late closing threat in this small field.

11 Glitter Star Minnesota Distaff Classic Championship Stakes. 11⁄16 Miles. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $75,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Classy Shackles (Sanchez, Van Winkle)112/12-1

2: Firstmate (Mojica, Sharp)118/9-2

3: Seynatawnee (Stevens, Bravo)119/6-1

4: Pinup Girl (Eikleberry, Sweere)123/6-5

5: Blues Edge (Butler, Rhone)117/8-1

6: Double Bee Sting (Loveberry, Rengstorf)117/3-1

PINUP GIRL got the job done handily last out with Eikleberry at the helm. Filly has three wins in five starts this summer. BLUES EDGE comes in off an impressive win but will have to step it up a notch to beat top pick. FIRSTMATE won the Minnesota Oaks last effort by more than four lengths. Eikleberry was the rider that day, but he stays with Pinup Girl for today’s match.

12 About 1 Mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Formidable Force (Thompson, Bravo)123/10-1

2: Watertonian (Mojica, Heitzmann)119/5-1

3: Tiger by His Tail (Loveberry, Robertson)119/9-2

4: Mackaroni Art (Butler, Robertson)119/5-2

5: Hattaway Big Fella (Sanchez, Rengstorf)123/15-1

6: Familiar Rhythm (Eikleberry, Bravo)119/10-1

7: Twoko Bay (Goncalves, Scherer)119/6-1

8: Stormy Sailor (Hamilton, Brinson)123/4-1

9: Moonlite Joey (Loveberry, Robertson)119/6-1

MACKARONI ART will attempt to go from the basement to the penthouse with his late run. Odds will be diminished at the windows because of strong connections. WATERTONIAN will try to get brave on the lead and run out the clock to the wire. TWOKO BAY comes off a third-place effort in the Minnesota Derby.