Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Stylist (10th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket—Race 7 (All/1,2,4,8/4,5,9/5), $54

1 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $6,250. Purse: $7,500

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Sweet an Special (Swiontek, Weidner)122/2-1

2: Shes Suspicious (Goodwin, Holdaway)122/10-1

3: Salsa Express (Suarez, Hybsha)122/8-1

4: Capos Ducati (Velazquez, Livingston)122/3-1

5: Sharons Darlin Adele (Ramirez, Barnes)122/10-1

6: Bp Hes Down Southern (Esqueda, Olmstead)122/9-2

7: Sea the Fire (Velazquez, Hybsha)122/5-1

SWEET AN SPECIAL has been knocking on the door and looks to knock it down with sixth start. CAPOS DUCATI has finished less than two lengths back in both starts. SEA THE FIRE could improve with clean start.

2 350 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $13,500

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Calamady Jane (Canchari, Livingston)124/6-1

2: Final Attempt (Suarez Ricardo, Haglund)124/10-1

3: Woodys Flash (Goodwin, Wilson)124/10-1

4: Sixonthebeach (Samuels, Haglund)124/5-2

5: Pr Lady in Red (Ramirez, Wilson)126/3-1

6: Jamalie (Packer, Hardy)124/7-2

7: Virgil Cole (Velazquez, Livingston)126/6-1

PR LADY IN RED has been a regular in the underneath payouts. SIXONTHEBEACH deserves another chance, after a brutal start last out. JAMALIE has been third best past two efforts.

3 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $9,000

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Lota Tricks (Velazquez, Hybsha)124/12-1

2: Platinum Returns (Packer, Hardy)124/3-1

3: Favorite Regard (Torres, Charette-Hill)124/10-1

4: Minuscule Monster (Swiontek, Goodsell)124/4-1

5: High On Ivory (Samuels, Johnson)124/15-1

6: Drt Dynasty (Canchari, Livingston)124/6-1

7: One Kool Hero (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson)124/12-1

8: Crusin the Lake (Esqueda, Olmstead)126/5-1

9: Tick Tac Tom (Ramirez, Campos)124/15-1

10: Ties and Tacs (Velazquez, Livingston)124/8-1

TIES AND TACS showed promise last race for runner-up trophy. PLATINUM RETURNS has been fourth best past three efforts. MINUSCULE MONSTER needs a clean start to have a chance.

4 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,500

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Scrap Iron (Hernandez, Silva)124/12-1

2: Metal Magic (Mojica, Davis)124/8-1

3: Vanderbilt Beach (Hamilton, Riecken)124/10-1

4: Shaboxxo (Loveberry, Diodoro)124/5-2

5: Private Party (Goncalves, Heitzmann)124/5-1

6: Misdeed (Eikleberry, Silva)124/6-1

7: Duke of Luke (Arrieta, Bethke)124/8-1

8: Money Broker (De’Oliveira, Foley)119/20-1

9: Sea Treaty (Butler, Broberg)124/7-2

SHABOXXO ships up from Prairie Meadows for the Diodoro stable, after an impressive four-length win. SEA TREATY will sit off the pace a little bit for first attack. Comes in with back-to-back wins. PRIVATE PARTY stretches out with tactical speed and could be the one to catch to get the win.

5 About 7½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Go for Moonshine (Eikleberry, Sharp)119/5-2

2: English Ransom (Loveberry, Tracy, Jr.)119/12-1

3: G Friday (Arrieta, Foley)119/7-2

4: Allluvial Fan (Goncalves, Offolter)119/12-1

5: Paid the Note (Hamilton, Offolter)119/15-1

6: Stomp My Grapes (Mawing, Rampadarat)119/10-1

7: Kid Frostie (Butler, Rhone)124/10-1

8: Real Lute (Velazquez, Van Winkle)119/6-1

9: Ship It Red (Mojica, Lund)119/9-2

10: Bernini (De’Oliveira, Foley)119/15-1

11: Kaun Te (Butler, Rhone)124/8-1

12: Pointman (Hamilton, Berndt)119/7-2

13: R H Smoakem (Arrieta, Diodoro)119/3-1

14: Kilarney Blarney (Swiontek, McFadden)124/15-1

GO FOR MOONSHINE ran second last out on the off track and would love nothing more than a sunny day to return to the grass. G FRIDAY has been third best past two races and will be chasing the pace from the start. SHIP IT RED could improve second off the layoff, after finishing behind Ship It Red last out.

6 4½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Raisin Candy Bar (Hernandez, Backhaus)118/15-1

2: Astronaut Oscar (Loveberry, Van Winkle)118/6-1

3: Final Flight (Goncalves, Rarick)118/12-1

4: Hold That Thought (Joubert, Hanson)118/6-1

5: Saison (Eikleberry, Rhone)118/4-1

6: Sleepy Turtle (Canchari, Bethke)118/15-1

7: K J Is a Dancer (Arrieta, Bethke)118/8-1

8: General Miles (Goodwin, Tracy, Jr.)118/10-1

9: Gabo S (Mawing, Silva)118/12-1

10: Jobim (Butler, Robertson)118/5-2

11: Minnesota Miracle (Hamilton, Berndt)118/7-2

12: Poverty Stinks (Goodwin, Becker)118/10-1

13: On Second Thought (Arrieta, Bethke)118/10-1

14: Row the Boat (Loveberry, Van Winkle)118/8-1

JOBIM has been sharp in his morning drills and appears to be the one to beat with his first start. MINNESOTA MIRACLE is a must use if gets in off the also-entered list. Was second best in lone start. ASTRONAUT OSCAR, SAISON and FINAL THOUGHT are the other first-timers with a shot to win.

7 About 7½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Why Frank (Mojica, Diodoro)120/3-1

2: Aroney (Hernandez, Rengstorf)120/6-1

3: Yes by Gold (Eikleberry, Merrick)120/5-2

4: Tribal Money (Mawing, Gordon)120/15-1

5: Two Chance (Loveberry, Donlin, Jr.)120/10-1

6: Empire Knight (Arrieta, McFarlane)124/4-1

7: Socratical (Velazquez, McFarlane)120/15-1

8: Plenty of Sun (Butler, Lund)120/12-1

9: High Drive (Hamilton, Pearson)120/10-1

10: Paddy Party (Bedford, Donlin, Jr.)115/20-1

YES BY GOLD appears to be lone speed and will attempt to bring that speed to the stretch run with a cushy lead. WHY FRANK will catch a late gear and will get a ground-saving trip with the inside draw. Would be compromised by a fast pace. EMPIRE KNIGHT can sit back or be forwardly placed. Might be the one to prompt speedy fractions. TRIBAL MONEY is the late closing threat to fear down the stretch.

8 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Goldemeister (Goodwin, Scherer)120/9-5

2: Lacie’s Entourage (Mawing, Anderson)124/10-1

3: American Misfit (Loveberry, Donlin, Jr.)124/5-1

4: Kitty Kali (Swiontek, Bolinger)124/8-1

5: Jean’s Data (Hamilton, Offolter)120/6-1

6: Frijolilla (Mojica, Rengstorf)120/15-1

7: Born Pretty (Arrieta, Richard)120/10-1

8: Edge Hog (Hernandez, Bolinger)124/7-2

GOLDEMEISTER drops for half the value and should get the win with this weak field. EDGE HOG also cuts his value in half but must dial it up to get the job done coming on late. LACIE’S ENTOURAGE is a first-time starter who might have found the ideal field to win at first asking.

9 About 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Take Me Up Brady (Eikleberry, Spencer)116/15-1

2: Handsome Roy (Hamilton, Silva)124/10-1

3: Fusaichi Kid (Loveberry, Rhone)120/8-1

4: Congratulate Me (Butler, Broberg)122/5-2

5: Show Bound (Arrieta, Bethke)120/3-1

6: It’s Mike’s Turn (Velazquez, Litfin)120/15-1

7: Langs Legend (Goodwin, Donlin, Jr.)120/12-1

8: Illuminatingappeal (Goncalves, Pearson)120/15-1

9: J P Rocker (Hernandez, Rarick)122/7-2

CONGRULATE ME will be dedicated to the lead but will have company. Has been in the money past seven starts. J P ROCKER will be on the heels of the front-runners and was a winner two back sprinting on the turf. SHOW BOUND has plenty of speed to close on, but tough to put on top with three consecutive runner-up finishes.

10 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Rose N Motion (Mawing, Knox)119/8-1

2: Gaylesluckylady (Mojica, Lund)124/5-1

3: Harperstown Road (Loveberry, Hornsby)119/4-1

4: Artitude (Hernandez, Westermann)119/10-1

5: Stylist (Eikleberry, Silva)119/4-5

6: R Js Shadow Canyon (Arrieta, McKinley)119/12-1

STYLIST is strictly the one to beat and is the most likely single on the card. Should go gate-to-wire. GAYLESLUCKYLADY could prove tough if she can transfer her form from the turf to the dirt. ROSE N MOTION comes back with class drop and decent early speed.