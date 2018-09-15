Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Speeding Kid (4th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 1, (3,4,9/1,3,4,7,8/1,3,7,8,9,10,11/5), $42.

1 1 Mile 70 Yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000

1: Epic Force (Rodriguez, Wiley)123/20-1

2: Lil’ Mojo (Arroyo, Anderson)119/15-1

3: Bronk (Mojica, Robertson)119/2-1

4: Marco’s Tribute (Butler, Rhone)123/7-2

5: Sir Zebo (Escobar, Merrick)119/20-1

6: Brave Honor (Goncalves, Pfeifer)123/8-1

7: Direct Impact (Lindsay, Wiley)123/10-1

8: Seryy (Hernandez, Westermann)119/8-1

9: Northernbrilliance (Sanchez, Rengstorf)119/9-2

10: Tahkodha Sky (Bedford, Bolinger)118/20-1

NORTHERNBRILLIANCE plunges in class after struggling against tougher. BRONK stretches out for strong connections, after claiming second last two out sprinting. MARCO’S TRIBUTE has earned the minor awards in his six summer races.

2 11/16 Miles. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $33,000

1: Hay Dakota (Velazquez, Berndt)123/9-2

2: Gato Guapo (Lindsay, Diodoro)119/15-1

3: A P Is Loose (Loveberry, Robertson)123/5-1

4: Rocket Joe Copper (Mojica, Bolinger)123/4-1

5: Consumerconfidence (Stevens, Davis)123/12-1

6: Where’s Jordan (Mawing, Peters)123/8-1

7: Majestic Pride (Goncalves, Robertson)123/5-2

8: Mighty Manfred (Butler, Robertson)123/6-1

MAJESTIC PRIDE was runner-up last out in stakes race and should get a legit pace to roll on. HAY DAKOTA finished right behind Majestic Pride and looks to move forward. ROCKET JOE COPPER got his first win of the year last race.

3 5½ Furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

1: Oil Money (Mojica, Diodoro)118/3-1

2: Road Romeo (Mawing, McFarlane)118/15-1

3: General Miles (Eikleberry, Tracy, Jr.)118/12-1

4: Vina (Rodriguez, Foley)115/20-1

5: Sky Reign (Escobar, Rhone)115/15-1

6: Runs With Scissors (Velazquez, Berndt)118/12-1

7: Astronaut Oscar (Sanchez, Van Winkle)118/7-2

8: Maggies Patroit (Goncalves, Arnett)118/15-1

9: Shez Just Crusin (Butler, Rarick)115/10-1

10: Factory Made (Hernandez, Lund)118/6-1

11: Stormy Music (Lindsay, McFarlane)115/6-1

12: Jerrys Pridenjoy (Loveberry, Heitzmann)118/20-1

ASTRONAUT OSCAR was overmatched last out in stakes race and gets back to facing rivals more at his level. OIL MONEY ran second in lone start after a contaminated beginning. SHEZ JUST CRUZIN and MAGGIES PATRIOT are legit players.

4 MTA Stallion Auction. 6½ Furlongs. Restricted. Open. 3-year-olds. G stakes. Purse: $60,000

1: Wannaplaybigchief (Hernandez, Diodoro)117/10-1

2: Water Patrol (Sanchez, Padilla)122/8-1

3: Dancin Nicky (Mojica, Robertson)122/6-1

4: Foxy Footnote (Eikleberry, Bravo)119/15-1

5: Speeding Kid (Mawing, Silva)122/1-2

6: Smooth Criminal (Lindsay, Silva)122/10-1

7: Oprah’s Ranger (Goncalves, Richard)122/12-1

SPEEDING KID exits the Minnesota Derby after a dull effort and should appreciate the cutback in distance facing softer. DANCIN NICKY is undefeated sprinting on the dirt but will have to step it up a notch. WATER PATROL needs a hot and heavy pace.

5 1 Mile 70 Yards. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000

1: Strike Perfection (Butler, Litfin)123/12-1

2: Two Be Royal (Hernandez, Rengstorf)123/6-1

3: Maria (Velazquez, Schindler)123/8-1

4: Line of Grace (Mojica, Robertson)123/5-2

5: R J’s Silver Syd (Goncalves, McKinley)123/7-2

6: Dusty Princess (Bedford, Donlin, Jr.)118/15-1

7: Moon Blossom (Stevens, Litfin)123/10-1

8: Tamariu (Sanchez, Padilla)119/9-2

9: Kau (Rodriguez, Foley)119/12-1

R J’S SILVER SYD won at allowance level last out and now drops to career low. One to fend off down the stretch. LINE OF GRACE could be living large on the lead if unchallenged. Connections will draw money. TAMARIU got her head down in time for the win last out at this level. Repeat within range.

6 6 Furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

1: Vintage Sky (Escobar, Rhone)120/2-1

2: Story County (Canchari, Ranwick, Jr.)123/20-1

3: Sting Bee (Wolff, Wolff)123/15-1

4: Wild Desire (Bedford, Riecken)115/10-1

5: She’s R Edge (Goodwin, Bolinger)120/20-1

6: Legendolly (Velazquez, Donlin, Jr.)120/12-1

7: Mz Jackie (Arroyo, Bolinger)120/15-1

8: Marley Be Good (Goncalves, Litfin)120/8-1

9: Carriage (Eikleberry, Richard)120/9-2

10: Arnold’s Patsy (Butler, Rhone)120/3-1

VINTAGE SKY scored the silver in her debut and now grabs the rail with her quick turn of foot. CARRIAGE and ARNOLD’S PATSY might be destined to duel, hustling out of the far outside gates. Respect both connections. MARLEY BE GOOD puts the hood on in hopes of a rebound.

7 6 Furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

1: Fearless Bodgit (Goodwin, Wiley)120/20-1

2: Drop of Golden Sun (Sanchez, Rengstorf)120/8-1

3: Temples Mon Cheri (Goncalves, Riecken)117/10-1

4: Winters Run (Eikleberry, Sweere)120/9-5

5: Phantom Threeonine (Hernandez, W’mann)120/6-1

6: Americas Shinning (Butler, Rhone)120/8-1

7: Hunky Monkey (Ziegler, Merrick)123/12-1

8: Whatdoyathink (Bedford, McKinley)115/20-1

9: Brave One (Escobar, Bethke)120/15-1

10: R Deja Voo (Canchari, Rickert)120/30-1

11: Fierce He Be (Rodriguez, Wiley)120/20-1

12: Breeze E Prado (Lindsay, Brinson)120/5-1

WINTERS RUN will be a single on many Pick 4 tickets, but the concern is there with flopping as the chalk past four races. Tepid top choice. PHANTOM THREEONINE is keeping up with his name, running in the three spot in both his starts. Must use at a decent price underneath. DROP OF GOLDEN’s speed makes him a big threat at a double-digit price.

8 1 Mile 70 Yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,000

1: Herbie (Evans, Robertson)123/9-2

2: Magic and More (Escobar, Spencer)123/20-1

3: Blue Jeans N Beer (Goodwin, Pearson)123/30-1

4: Buymeabond (Lindsay, Diodoro)123/4-1

5: Empire Knight (Mawing, McFarlane)123/12-1

6: Step Two (Rodriguez, Foley)123/30-1

7: Two Chance (Bedford, Donlin, Jr.)118/10-1

8: Blarney (Eikleberry, Richard)123/10-1

9: Why Frank (Mojica, Diodoro)123/5-1

10: Hurricane Force (Loveberry, Robertson)123/10-1

11: No Time Limit (Hernandez, Anderson)123/20-1

12: Skippy’s Strike (Sanchez, McKinley)123/12-1

13: Bratty Paddy (Goncalves, Arnett)123/15-1

14: High Drive (Butler, Pearson)123/8-1

15: Knights Nation (Goncalves, House)123/6-1

HERBIE is always a threat, rarely a winner. The plunge in class could get him back to the winner’s circle. BUYMEABOND is the horse to beat, but he looked tired last out, even with a runner-up effort. Solid opportunity to beat this favorite. WHY FRANK will be coming on late with solid grass jockey. Sharp winner last out.

9 11/16 Miles. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

1: Houdini Hill (Lindsay, Fields)123/20-1

2: Be Grateful (Sanchez, Arnett)123/20-1

3: Dually Affirmed (Canchari, Gordon)123/30-1

4: Olympic Lady (Escobar, Danger)120/30-1

5: Vanderbilt Beach (Loveberry, Riecken)123/9-2

6: Fabrication (Stevens, Davis)119/8-1

7: Buxterhooter (Goodwin, Berndt)119/6-1

8: Fear Fighter (Hernandez, Silva)123/15-1

9: Nastida Mast (Velazquez, Berndt)119/8-1

10: Sky City (Butler, Rarick)123/15-1

11: Real Heat (Goncalves, Arnett)123/8-1

12: Arizona (Mawing, Diodoro)123/12-1

13: Oriental Crown (Eikleberry, Berndt)123/6-1

14: No Mo Itch (Mojica, Robertson)119/6-1

15: King George (Bedford, Bastin)118/30-1

16: Wilko Tango (Loveberry, Merrick)123/6-1

VANDERBILT BEACH looms the late closing threat and can adapt to quick fractions. FABRICATION is usually hanging around when things unfold, and tactical foot puts him near the lead from the start. BUXTERHOOTER won on the main track last out, and could keep moving forward with the surface switch. One of the most wide-open races on the card.

10 Shakopee Juvenile Stakes. 6 Furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. G stakes. Purse: $75,000

1: I’m a G Six (Sanchez, Padilla)120/10-1

2: Prince Pierce (Eikleberry, Eikleberry)120/8-1

3: Bloomin Perfect (Stevens, Oliver)119/12-1

4: Brother Richie (Goncalves, Scherer)120/6-1

5: Mister Banjoman (Loveberry, Robertson)120/7-2

6: Giant Mesa (Saenz, Jeansonne)118/9-2

7: Topper T (Butler, Tracy, Jr.)122/8-1

8: Kenai Bob (Hernandez, Bravo)120/10-1

9: Dress Shopping (Mojica, Diodoro)117/8-1

10: Munny Munnings (Mawing, Rarick)120/15-1

11: Full of Grace (Lindsay, Robertson)117/12-1

MISTER BANJOMAN cost the Novogratz stable $200k, and they’re looking to rebound after running second in the Northern Lights Futurity. One to catch to get the win in the Shakopee Juvenile. GIANT MESA won by 14 lengths in his lone start at Evangeline Downs. Connections didn’t come here to visit MOA. Major threat to Mister Banjoman. TOOPER T is winner of last two at Prairie Meadows and gets Butler to ride for first appearance at Canterbury.

11 5 Furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

1: Rogelio (Hernandez, McFarlane)118/15-1

2: Sammys Dream (Eikleberry, Eikleberry)118/12-1

3: Richie G (Butler, Rhone)118/15-1

4: Forevera Commander (Canchari, Knox)118/20-1

5: Big Maroon (Mawing, Padilla)118/10-1

6: Heavy Favor (Stevens, Eikleberry)118/8-1

7: Fudge Tough (Loveberry, Robertson)118/5-2

8: Riding the Train (Escobar, Pearson)118/12-1

9: Blame Bishop (Velazquez, Rarick)118/20-1

10: Whatafind (Sanchez, Heitzmann)118/6-1

11: Kiffle (Goncalves, Robertson)115/4-1

12: Shackleford Road (Evans, Robertson)118/12-1

13: Justabreathaway (De’Oliveira, Foley)115/20-1

14: Jazzy Justin (Mawing, Diodoro)118/7-2

15: She’s Not the Pope (Lindsay, Silva)115/20-1

16: Snoose Goose (Goodwin, Wismer)118/15-1

SAMMYS DREAM has a long steady work tab for his debut, and trainer Kevin Eikleberry is hitting at 45 percent with his first-time starters. FUDGE TOUGH has two bullet drills coming in for his first start out of the Robertson barn. HEAVY FAVOR is another firster for Kevin Eikleberry, and he lures HOF rider Scott Stevens aboard.

12 11/16 Miles. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,500

1: Memories Galore (Velazquez, Bethke)120/15-1

2: Jonny’s Choice (Mojica, Diodoro)123/9-2

3: Scattered Cash (Butler, Rhone)123/10-1

4: Misdeed (Eikleberry, Silva)123/3-1

5: Promising Shoes (Stevens, Richard)123/4-1

6: Port Aggregate (Hernandez, Arnett)123/10-1

7: Private Party (Goncalves, Heitzmann)123/8-1

8: Slick as Ice (Sanchez, Padilla)123/12-1

9: Vanderboom Ridge (Loveberry, Biehler)123/6-1

10: Perfect Movement (Mawing, Silva)123/10-1

I’ll give PRIVATE PARTY a shot, if he can return to his form two back, when he ran for career-best speed figure in a multiple-length win. MISDEED is a versatile runner, and gives jockey Ry Eikleberry options where to put the gelding in the early stages. PROMISING SHOES has three wins in past six starts. Hard to leave off your ticket. JONNY’S CHOICE enters with consecutive victories and will be in the lead from the start.

13 6½ Furlongs. Fillies and Mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000

1: Wow Wow Now (Mawing, Knox)123/15-1

2: Chasenthisdream (Butler, Arnett)123/6-1

3: Choral Song (Sanchez, Pfeifer)123/10-1

4: Ryrysweetie (Eikleberry, Eikleberry)123/4-1

5: Irish Music (Bedford, Bastin)115/12-1

6: Star of Orientate (Escobar, Pearson)123/20-1

7: Star Hunter (Velazquez, Berndt)120/5-2

8: Belle Meade Dancer (Goncalves, Robertson)123/7-2

9: What’d I Miss (Mojica, Lund)123/8-1

BELLE MEADE DANCER was victorious last out sprinting on the grass. Could prove tough if transfers form to the dirt. STAR HUNTER too switches surfaces and will be doing her better running late. CHASENTHISDREAM and RYRYSWEETIE fared well down at Prairie Meadows and must be taken seriously with their first attempt on the Canterbury main track.

14 1⅜ Miles. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500

1: Factored In (Mawing, McFarlane)119/8-1

2: Plenty of Sun (Hernandez, Lund)119/6-1

3: Packy’s Out (Goodwin, McFarlane)119/20-1

4: Schindlers Risk (Canchari, Schindler)119/15-1

5: Sweet Stuff (Lindsay, Donlin, Jr.)123/5-2

6: Call It Luke (Goncalves, Gordon)119/12-1

7: Federal Agent (Eikleberry, Bethke)119/12-1

8: Aroney (Velazquez, Rengstorf)119/4-1

9: Holy Frazier (Sanchez, Biehler)119/10-1

10: Kela Brew (Loveberry, Robertson)119/6-1

11: Valid Cause (Bedford, Bastin)111/20-1

KELA BREW, SWEET STUFF and ARONEY are my top picks to end the 2018 season. It’s been a terrific season and thank you for following my selections.