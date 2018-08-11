Post time: 12:45 p.m.. Best bet: Mr. Jagermeister (7th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4, Race 4 (3,4,5,6,7,10,11/4,6,8,10/3,5,7,9/4), $56

1 Cash Carvan Stakes. 400 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $35,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Polar Xpress (Ramirez, Olmstead)124/6-1

2: Rey D Arranque (Swiontek, Weidner)126/5-1

3: Pyc Jess Bite Mydust (Esqueda, Olmstead)126/2-1

4: Streak N Sparks (Torres, Haglund)124/12-1

5: Dickey Bob (Velazquez, Olmstead)124/3-1

6: Blacks Cartel (Suarez Ricardo, Black)126/10-1

7: Gramma Ella (P.Canchari, Livingston)126/15-1

8: Curious James (Goodwin, Wilson)126/8-1

PYC JESS BITE MYDUST had a diseased start last out and looks to rebound to winning ways. DICKEY BOB comes in with consecutive wins. REY D ARRANQUE got his first win in a long time last out.

2 350 yards. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $50,000

1: Zoes Sassy Miracle (Serrano, Barnes)122/4-1

2: Thisbetterwork (Ramirez, Olmstead)122/15-1

3: Jess Doin Time (Esqueda, Olmstead)122/5-2

4: Apollitical Mogul (Velazquez, Olmstead)122/5-1

5: Ive Got This (Torres, Olmstead)122/6-1

6: Cr Lil Bro (Packer, Olmstead)122/10-1

7: Frenemies (Goodwin, Johnson)122/10-1

8: Ima Jj Junior (Swiontek, Weidner)122/15-1

9: Bhr Flashing Effort (Samuels, Johnson)122/8-1

10: Sunlight Seven (Velazquez, Hanson)122/15-1

JESS DOIN TIME is alert gate breaker, and has three wins in four starts. ZOES SASSY MIRACLE has finished in the top two spots in all four starts. Barnmates APOLLITICAL MOGUL and IVE GOT THIS are worth exotic inclusion.

3 MTA Sales Graduate Futurity. 5 furlongs. 2-year-olds. Purse: $50,000

1: On Second Thought (Lindsay, Bethke)117/10-1

2: Notte Oscura (Goodwin,Scherer)122/3-5

3: River Swan (Joubert, Hanson)114/8-1

4: Final Flight (Velazquez, R. Rarick)117/15-1

5: Dame Plata (Loveberry, Bravo)122/8-5

NOTTE OSCURA comes in sharp, after making it look easy in his debut. Sharpened up with bullet drill last work. DAME PLATA also won his lone start handily. Plenty of room to keep moving forward. ON SECOND THOUGHT will be the longshot play if top two beat each other to a pulp in a heated duel.

4 5 furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

1: Justabreathaway (Eikleberry, Foley)118/15-1

2: Asaka (Joubert, Hanson)118/12-1

3: Mizzanna (Loveberry, Merrick)118/12-1

4: Distinct Flirt (Mawing, Berndt)118/6-1

5: Sunrise Point (Goncalves, McFarlane)118/5-1

6: E Z Kiel’s Girl (Hernandez, W.Rarick)118/10-1

7: Temple Tower (Hamilton, Silva)118/15-1

8: Emma’s Candy (Mojica, McFarlane)118/12-1

9: Dicey (P.Canchari, Swan)118/10-1

10: R H Danceing Queen (Lindsay, Diodoro)118/6-1

11: Full of Grace (Butler, Robertson)118/5-2

FULL OF GRACE has been training like a machine for her first start out of the Robertson barn. Probably will stalk the pace, letting others sacrifice themselves up front. SUNRISE POINT has a race under her belt and is full of bullet morning drills. R H DANCEING QUEEN hustled along the rail before fading badly in lone start. Been freshened up with some sharp drills for trainer Diodoro.

5 About 7½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000

1: Princess Grazia (Goncalves, Lund)124/20-1

2: Court Delane (Hernandez, Silva)119/20-1

3: Blues Touch (Lindsay, Rhone)119/12-1

4: Arnold’s Patsy (Butler, Rhone)119/5-1

5: Legendolly (Bedford,Donlin, Jr.)114/10-1

6: Eppur Si Muove (Velazquez, Berndt)124/4-1

7: Sweet Sophie Slew (P.Canchari, Fields)124/20-1

8: Lady Langfuhr (Sanchez, Richard)119/8-1

9: Cause for Magic (Williams, Fields)119/15-1

10: Under Current (Hamilton, Berndt)119/2-1

11: Shot of Wine (Loveberry,Backhaus)119/20-1

12: She’s R Edge (Swiontek, Bolinger)119/20-1

UNDER CURRENT has been knocking on the door, but a slow learner to the winner’s circle. One to hold off down the stretch if things go her way. ARNOLD’S PATSY likes to hustle early, and speed makes her a big threat in this wide open race. EPPUR SI MOUVE is always a threat, never a winner. Should make a strong late presence.

6 Minnesota Oaks. 1 mile, 70 yards. Fillies. 3-year-olds. Purse: $100,000

1: For Saras Sake (Lindsay, W.Rarick)117/20-1

2: Helen’sphotoflash (Hernandez, Biehler)122/12-1

3: According to Aspen (Loveberry, Tracy Jr.)122/10-1

4: Firstmate (Eikleberry, Sharp)122/7-2

5: Rock That Jewel (Butler, Robertson)122/4-1

6: Papa’s Isla Doll (Sanchez, Rengstorf)122/12-1

7: Cabloosie Bay (Goncalves,Heitzmann)122/4-1

8: Maywood Hope (Mojica, Rengstorf)122/8-1

9: Simran (Mawing, Rampadarat)122/3-1

I’ll give the tepid nod to SIMRAN in the Minnesota Oaks. Filly enters with a three game winning streak while sprinting. Sneaky speed will put her on or near the lead from the start. ACCORDING TO ASPEN went gate-to-wire on the off track as the favorite last out. Versatile filly is a must use. ROCK THAT JEWEL has consecutive wins on the grass, and switches surfaces with confidence. CABLOOSIE came from off the pace to win last effort.

7 Minnesota Derby. 1 mile, 70 yards. 3-year-olds. Purse: $100,000

1: Moonlite Joey (Butler, Robertson)122/10-1

2: Smooth Criminal (Lindsay, Silva)122/15-1

3: Tiger by His Tail (Eikleberry, Robertson)122/12-1

4: Mr. Jagermeister (Goncalves, Lund)122/4-5

5: Cinco Star (Mojica, Robertson)122/6-1

6: Twoko Bay (Loveberry, Scherer)122/5-1

7: Speeding Kid (Mawing, Silva)122/6-1

Local favorite MR. JAGERMEISTER is strictly the one to beat in the Minnesota Derby. Could be long gone if he clears and goes unchallenged. CINCO STAR, TWOKO BAY and SPEEDING KID are the main upset threats, but all will have to step it up in a big way.

8 6 furlongs. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

1: Minnesota Miracle (Hamilton, Berndt)118/3-1

2: Lucky Ducky (Sanchez, Padilla)118/12-1

3: Saison (Butler, Rhone)118/5-1

4: Gopher Gold (Eikleberry, Sharp)118/4-1

5: Row the Boat (Lindsay, Van Winkle)118/12-1

6: Son of Poseidon (Loveberry, Rengstorf)118/15-1

7: Par Four Stormy (Hernandez,Silva)118/20-1

8: Foible (Goodwin, Scherer)118/8-1

9: Talent and Tricks (Arroyo, Backhaus)118/20-1

10: Hold That Thought (Joubert,Hanson)118/10-1

11: Yeah Yeah (Velazquez,Berndt)118/10-1

12: You Got the Look (P.Canchari, Fields)118/15-1

13: Zoe’s Delight (Mojica, Wilkes)118/7-2

FOIBLE is a firster for trainer Gary Scherer, who’s clicking at 32 percent with his new shooters. Series of quick works coming in. MINNESOTA MIRACLE was runner-up in debut, and trainer has solid numbers with maiden second time starters. HOLD THAT THOUGHT is the experience runner in the group with three races under his belt. Experience always has a edge with two-year-olds.

9 About 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500

1: Dakota Peach Pie (Bedford,Rickert)119/15-1

2: Tactical Girl (Sanchez, Rengstorf)124/10-1

3: Mabloom (Eikleberry, Donlin Jr.)124/5-1

4: Double Espresso (Mojica, Diodoro)124/2-1

5: Choteau (Butler, Tracy, Jr.)124/15-1

6: Is It Gold (Mawing, W.Rarick)124/9-2

7: Ordinary Love (Lindsay, Foley)124/4-1

8: Laura Ray (Loveberry, Hornsby)124/6-1

DOUBLE EXPRESSO is a major contender for win honors, if you forgive last effort. Winner two back, carrying her speed all the way to the finish line on the lead. ORDINARY LOVE got the win last out, after stalking the moderate pace. Capable of consecutive wins at this level. MABLOOM will come from a different zip code rolling late.

10 6 furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

1: Waikini (Goodwin, Foley)118/12-1

2: Sky Reign (Sanchez, Rhone)118/10-1

3: Miss Out of My Way (Lindsay, Silva)118/12-1

4: Blues Mary (Butler, Robertson)118/5-2

5: Laser Ladee (Eikleberry, Sharp)118/7-2

6: Dress Shopping (Mojica, Diodoro)118/3-1

7: Liz’s Luck (Mawing, W.Rarick)118/8-1

8: Eutychia (Hernandez, Swan)118/6-1

LASER LADEE is one of a handful of first-time starters in this field. Solid series of works, including three at five furlongs. DRESS SHOPPING and BLUES MARY are also making their initiation to racing, with works that are suggesting they’re ready to go.

11 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

1: B L Breezy (Sanchez, Backhaus)119/12-1

2: R Js Shadow Canyon (Hernandez, McKinley)119/12-1

3: Somerset Allie (Eikleberry, Rhone)124/2-1

4: Wild Desire (Bedford, Riecken)114/8-1

5: Cup o’ Tea for Me (C.Wolff, P.Wolff)124/9-2

6: Pandora Sky (Lindsay, Fields)119/10-1

7: Bellwood Forever (Loveberry, Riecken)124/9-5

BELLWOOD FOREVER speed numbers tower the field, and she should break her maiden in her 13th start. SOMERSET ALLIE appears to be main threat, and for a jockey who has had a few times to figure things out. BL BREEZY gets the inside draw, and rail should be a magnet for her speed.