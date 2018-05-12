Post time: 12:45 pm. Best bet: Superstar Bea (8th race). Best play: 50 cent Pick 4— Race 5, (3,4/1,3,4,5,6/All/1), $45

1 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mesa Skyline (Loveberry, Litfin)119/5-1

2: Big Hunk (Eikleberry, Williams)119/6-1

3: Rosat (Arrieta, Diodoro)119/5-2

4: Redesign (Mojica, Diodoro)119/7-2

5: My Apparition (Goncalves,Heitzmann)124/7-2

6: Fareeq (Hamilton, Silva)124/4-1

ROSAT didn’t disappoint as the favorite in his debut at Turf Paradise and will be pursued by the rest of the field while on the lead in his second start. MESA SKYLINE came up a length short on opening night in his new surroundings after shipping up from Oaklawn. Late closer steps up a notch in class with confidence. FAREEQ broke his maiden in his fifth start last effort on a muddy track. Rate higher with wet track.

2 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Brave Honor (Goncalves, Pfeifer)124/10-1

2: Vested Creek (Mawing, Litfin)124/8-1

3: Intrinsic (Lindsay, Fields)119/6-1

4: Midnight Zither (Mojica, Lund)119/5-1

5: Lamar (Eikleberry, Silva)124/3-1

6: Ain’tseentheball (Loveberry,Hornsby)119/5-2

7: Mommy’s Soldier (Melancon,Merrick)119/9-2

AIN’TSEENTHEBALL failed to hold the lead last out running longer and against stronger competition at Oaklawn. The cutback in class and distance makes him a major contender for win honors. LAMAR was fractious and hyper in the gate in his lone start, costing him the chance of collecting a check. Been freshened up with a bullet drill, and could be a major player if he can relax before the gates open. MOMMY’S SOLDIER and VESTED CREEK will be devoted to the rear before rolling, looming as late threats.

3 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mines Made Up (Hamilton, Berndt)124/5-2

2: Touch Vision (Bedford, Riecken)119/12-1

3: Cozy Owen (Sanchez, Padilla)124/10-1

4: Reigning Warrior (Melancon,Scherer)124/6-1

5: Dakotaroan (Mawing, Lund)124/8-1

6: Fridaynitestar (Velazquez, Berndt)124/8-5

7: Hatties Jewel (Goncalves, Bethke)124/8-1

Trainer Joel Berndt sends in stablemates FRIDAYNITESTAR and MINES MADE UP are both coming off long absences from the winter break, a strong angle for the trainer, where he’s hitting at 38 percent. Give FRIDAYNITESTAR the top spot. Gelding has hit the board in all seven starts, including a couple of trips to the winner’s circle. HATTIES JEWEL just missed the third spot in his return race last week. Trainer is showing confidence with his deep closer, wheeling him back in seven days.

4 1 mile, 70 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Samurai Mike (Hamilton, Litfin)118/9-2

2: Gus’s Tizzy (Velazquez, Berndt)124/6-1

3: Arizona (Mojica, Diodoro)124/3-1

4: Sunz Up (Eikleberry, Bravo)118/7-2

5: Golden Afleet (Sanchez, Padilla)118/6-1

6: Real Lute (Lindsay, Van Winkle)118/10-1

7: I’m Batman (Samuels, Bravo)124/4-1

SUNZ UP was a neck shy last out, after a brutal start and fanning five wide. Should be effective at this level with clean start and trip. ARIZONA stretches out after failing to fire sprinting on a muddy track last out. Best efforts have been around two turns but has burned money as the favorite three times. Tough to put on top. GOLDEN AFLEET ships up from Tampa Bay with decent early speed. Huge longshot in his four starts, but maybe change of scenery and and a little luck will make him an interesting option in this wide-open race.

5 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ooga Ooga Mooska (Hamilton,Kretzler)124/10-1

2: Kathleen V. (Arrieta, Bethke)119/12-1

3: Under Current (Velazquez, Berndt)119/4-5

4: De Leon (Eikleberry, FBravo)119/4-1

5: Gaylesluckylady (Mojica, Lund)124/8-1

6: Shez Juliette (Guglielmino, Bravo)119/12-1

7: Devil Lady (Joubert, Hanson)119/15-1

8: In Donna’s Court (Melancon,Peters)119/15-1

UNDER CURRENT has finished for show money in all four career starts but should move up the ladder to start her 2018 campaign. Training well for her return as the chalk. DE LEON begins her racing career Saturday and has been working well in the morning for trainer Francisco Bravo, including three sharp bullet drills. OOGA OOGA MOOSKA will let others scramble for the lead, as she sits in the basement to make one big run. Drops to lowest level of her career.

6 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Archarchmonarch (Mojica,Diodoro)124/6-1

2: A J’s Angel (Melancon,Scherer)124/8-1

3: Magic Cowboy (Goncalves, Bethke)119/10-1

4: Floki (Guglielmino, Bravo)124/5-1

5: Formidable Force (Eikleberry, Bravo)124/3-1

6: Courtney’s Hero (Butler, Rhone)124/5-2

7: Northland Gold (Sanchez,Riecken)124/10-1

8: Bye Bye Bennie (Gonzalez,Merrick)124/12-1

ARCHARCHMONARCH grabs the rail position, and might be the one to catch in a field full of midpackers and closers. Going on assumption that trainer Diodoro is going to send him with the step up in class. COURTNEY’S HERO was a consistent money-maker for the Rhone barn last season and is training smartly for his return. Worth noting Butler gets the ride for the first time. FORMIDABLE FORCE got off slowly on opening night but managed to get up to finish off the trifecta ticket. Clean start makes him a major player.

7 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: London Legacy (Mojica, Diodoro)124/7-2

2: The Last Prophet (Velazquez,Berndt)124/9-2

3: J P Rocker (Eikleberry, W.Rarick)124/8-1

4: Late Caller (Mawing, Gordon)124/6-1

5: Sea Treaty (Loveberry, Padilla)124/10-1

6: Duke of Luke (Goncalves,Bethke)124/12-1

7: Curlin’s Kid (Melancon, Bethke)124/15-1

8: So Sorry Ruston (Sanchez,Broberg)124/5-2

9: Profound Visionary (Arrieta,Bratcher)124/10-1

SO SORRY RUSTON will have more than enough speed up front to close on late. Should be effective at this level but is light on winning form. THE LAST PROPHET came out on top as the favorite last effort, coming from off the pace at Hawthorne Park. Expect to be in the hunt when things unfold. LONDON LEGACY has been the favorite in past six outings and got his picture taken in two of them. Could be ding-donging for the lead with a few other quick-footed rivals.

8 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Superstar Bea (Gallardo,Robertson)122/2-1

2: Blushing Bella (Loveberry,Hornsby)120/8-1

3: Alina’s Image (Mojica, Litfin)122/3-1

4: Saved by the Swell (Velazquez,Berndt)120/4-1

5: Sammie’s Touch (Melancon,Heitzmann)120/9-2

6: Flyin Falynn (Butler, PSwan)115/5-1

SUPERSTAR BEA rolled to a wide-margin victory in the slop last out, while facing stronger competition at Oaklawn Park. Going to be tough to beat with a duplicate performance. ALINA’S IMAGE ran her best career speed figure last out for her second straight win. Off-the-pace-style runner will be the main rival to top choice. SAVED BY THE SWELL returns to the local track off a nine-month hiatus and is a good play underneath off the layoff at a square price.