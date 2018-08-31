Post time: 6:30 pm. Best bet: Berko (7th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 9, (1,4,5,6,8,9,10(12,13AE)/2/1,3,6,7/2,5,6), $42.

1 About 7½ Furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Jazzy Justin (Mawing, Diodoro)118/6-1

2: Final Flight (Hamilton, Rarick)118/20-1

3: Waikini (Rodriguez, Foley)115/20-1

4: Inked (Eikleberry, Sharp)118/5-1

5: Runs With Scissors (Velazquez, Berndt)118/6-1

6: Factory Made (Goncalves, Lund)118/10-1

7: Wild Chieftain (Lindsay, Williams)118/15-1

8: Sky Reign (Hernandez, Rhone)115/10-1

9: Jerrys Pridenjoy (Sanchez, Heitzmann)118/15-1

10: Harry the Hitman (Mojica, Robertson)118/5-2

11: Painted Canyon (Butler, Tracy, Jr.)118/12-1

12: Foible (Goodwin, Scherer)118/15-1

13: York Road (Bedford, Bastin)113/20-1

FACTORY MADE should be a healthy price for the turf experiment. Has plenty of speed, and pedigree loves the grass. HARRY THE HITMAN also has the genes to love the turf and comes in for connections who always have confidence. JAZZY JUSTIN and RUN WITH SCISSORS are first-time starters with strong work tabs.

2 About 1 Mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500

1: Double Espresso (Mojica, Diodoro)124/5-2

2: Wait N C Spring (Butler, Tracy, Jr.)120/15-1

3: Yankee Pride (Eikleberry, Fields)120/10-1

4: Lookin Ata Runaway (Goncalves, Rengstorf)120/5-1

5: Bella’s Back (Mawing, McFarlane)120/4-1

6: Is It Gold (Stevens, Rarick)120/10-1

7: Mabloom (Hernandez, Donlin, Jr.)120/15-1

8: Datt Town (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/12-1

9: Ordinary Love (Rodriguez, Foley)120/8-1

10: Racinrosemary (Sanchez, Padilla)122/10-1

DOUBLE EXPRESSO will be loaded with fire out of the gate, starting from the fence. Two wins this summer in gate-to-wire fashion. LOOKIN ATA RUNAWAY will be rolling from the cheap seats, in hopes of running down a heated pace up front. YANKEE PRIDE deserves another chance after a contaminated start last out.

3 About 1 Mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000

1: Somerset Allie (Eikleberry, Rhone)124/7-2

2: Legendolly (Mawing, Donlin, Jr.)119/20-1

3: Gaylesluckylady (Mojica, Lund)124/15-1

4: Shot of Wine (Goodwin, Backhaus)119/30-1

5: Under Current (Hamilton, Berndt)119/9-5

6: Pandora Sky (Canchari, Fields)119/30-1

7: For Saras Sake (Hernandez, Rarick)119/10-1

8: China Dish (Butler, Tracy, Jr.)119/10-1

9: Kathleen V. (Goncalves, Bethke)119/8-1

10: She’s R Edge (Thompson, Bolinger)119/30-1

11: Lady Langfuhr (Stevens, Richard)119/6-1

12: Blues Touch (Lindsay, Rhone)119/15-1

13: Arnold’s Patsy (Butler, Rhone)119/6-1

14: Temples Mon Cheri (Goncalves, Riecken)119/10-1

15: Blue Moon Belle (Stevens, Litfin)119/8-1

16: Southern Stream (Escobar, Spencer)124/20-1

SOMERSET ALLIE should be on the lead from beginning to end, in a field full of chasers. Legit player is making her first attempt on the grass. UNDER CURRENT was runner-up last out as the favorite at this level. KATHLEEN V. puts the hood on, after ducking out at the start last out.

4 1 Mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500

1: No Mo Itch (Mojica, Robertson)119/9-2

2: Switchback Creek (Arroyo, Litfin)124/15-1

3: Fabrication (Stevens, Davis)119/8-1

4: Dare to Enter (Lindsay, Diodoro)119/5-2

5: Water Patrol (Sanchez, Padilla)119/6-1

6: Ahoymycaptain (Velazquez, Berndt)124/7-2

7: Ain’tseentheball (Goncalves, Pfeifer)119/8-1

8: Strike Home (Hamilton, Litfin)119/10-1

9: Double Six Domino (Escobar, Spencer)119/20-1

NO MO ITCH will try to lead the field to the winner’s circle, as he did last race. DARE TO ENTER was second best off the layoff for his local debut last out. Will bide his time behind top pick. AIN’TSEENTHEBALL stretches out for the first time around two turns.

5 1 Mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000

1: Parched (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/2-1

2: United Patriot (Mojica, Diodoro)115/9-2

3: Misdeed (Eikleberry, Silva)124/7-2

4: Bratty Paddy (Thompson, Arnett)122/10-1

5: Five Star Creek (Goncalves, Rarick)120/12-1

6: Slick as Ice (Sanchez, Bethke)120/6-1

7: Exemplar (Mawing, Van Winkle)120/8-1

8: Factored In (Stevens, McFarlane)120/12-1

UNITED PATRIOT comes in after finishing second best in the Manitoba Derby to a next-out winner. PARCHED projects as the one to catch to get the win. MISDEED looms the biggest threat rolling late, and should get a spirited pace duel in front of him.

6 1 Mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

1: Minister Vivendi (Canchari, Gordon)124/8-1

2: Step Two (Rodriguez, Foley)124/20-1

3: Tap the Admiral (Butler, Rhone)124/12-1

4: Reigning Warrior (Goncalves, Scherer)124/7-2

5: Corporate Chapel (Lindsay, Bethke)124/8-1

6: Williston Dude (Stevens, Bethke)124/9-2

7: Benny’s Glory (Velazquez, Rarick)124/12-1

8: No Time Limit (Hamilton, Anderson)124/10-1

9: Mambocello (Mojica, McFarlane)124/15-1

10: Hatties Jewel (Eikleberry, Broberg)124/5-2

11: Be Grateful (Thompson, Arnett)124/12-1

12: Sword of David (Hernandez, Robertson)124/3-1

13: You Funny Man (Hamilton, Pearson)124/6-1

HATTIES JEWEL drops in class on the stretch-out, and will prove to be a major pace player with Eikleberry aboard. WILLISTON DUDE has been a consistent money-maker this summer. REIGNING WARRIOR got the win last out tackling slightly tougher.

7 6½ Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500

1: Ruff House (Eikleberry, Richard)124/6-1

2: Berko (Mojica, Diodoro)120/3-1

3: Whistlin’ Jack (Canchari, Tracy, Jr.)120/20-1

4: Masterpiece Day (Thompson, Arnett)120/5-1

5: Kaufy Buzz (Stevens, Biehler)120/15-1

6: Cava Hoyos (Butler, Litfin)124/12-1

7: Stomp My Grapes (Velazquez, Rampadarat)120/10-1

8: Tizjohndeersway (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/4-1

9: Reverend Don (Mawing, Hornsby)124/8-1

10: Jazz Loverman (Bedford, Stoneking)119/10-1

BERKO hasn’t fared well facing tougher out of state but might have found the proper level with the drop in class for his Canterbury debut. Sharp bullet drill two works back. TIZJOHNDEERSWAY projects to stalk a decent amount of speed for first attack. RUFF HOUSE ships up from Prairie Meadows with good early speed.

8 6 Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500

1: My Samurai Warrior (Lindsay, Diodoro)124/7-2

2: Mesa Terms (Thompson, Arnett)124/6-1

3: Vow of Francis (Butler, Rhone)124/4-1

4: Plaska (Mawing, Rarick)124/8-1

5: Sweet Platinum (Goncalves, Arnett)124/10-1

6: The Tascosa Kid (Mojica, Robertson)124/5-2

7: Picadilly Roadster (Eikleberry, Berndt)124/4-1

VOW OF FRANCIS drops for over half the price with solid tactical speed. Should be positioned to stalk frontrunner. THE TASCOSA KID went gate-to-wire last out on the lead. PICADILLY ROADSTER will attempt to keep The Tascosa Kid company up front. Held on with determination last out.

9 1 Mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500

1: Strike Perfection (Butler, Litfin)124/10-1

2: Stylist (Eikleberry, Silva)119/2-1

3: Fashion Tour (Lindsay, Rarick)124/9-2

4: Choral Song (Goncalves, Pfeifer)124/8-1

5: Coffee Cake (Mojica, Robertson)119/5-2

6: Golden Chariot (Stevens, Eikleberry)119/5-1

7: Barstool Warrior (Hernandez, Lund)124/15-1

COFFEE CAKE got the victory last out at this level and distance. Repeat is well within range. STYLIST will be in the mix from start to finish. Legit player was a strong winner two back. GOLDEN CHARIOT was a winner last out at Prairie Meadows facing tougher competition.