Post time: 6 p.m. Best bet: Minnesota Lucky (10th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 7, (1,2,4,6/2,3,4,5,6,7/2,3,5,6/5), $48.00.

1 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Whataflynn Rider (Jasso, Johnson)125/12-1

2: My Corona Sixpack (Romero, Crawford)125/5-2

3: Wagon Dash (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)125/2-1

4: Iowa Sooner (Esqueda, Olmstead)125/7-2

5: Sweet for Chicks (Goodwin, Medina)125/6-1

6: Hesa Mr Moonflash (Frink, Johnson)125/8-1

MY CORONA SIXPACK has a shot if breaks away alertly. WAGON DASH was runner-up last out after a faulty start. IOWA SOONER comes in second off the layoff and is an outside choice if things go right.

2 300 yards. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Wonderland (Ramirez, Holdaway)125/2-1

2: Vq Maggie Belle (Swiontek, Manriquez)125/6-1

3: Try Everything (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)125/5-2

4: Thisbetterwork (Esqueda, Olmstead)125/7-2

5: Super Pollitical (Romero, Campos)125/8-1

6: Im Suzy Blue (Goodwin, Medina)125/10-1

7: Flash the Duke (Jasso, Johnson)125/15-1

THISBETTERWORK is a threat in present form and took a skinny share last three out. WONDERLAND was a neck shy in last two efforts. Use TRY EVERYTHING and Vq MAGGIE BELLE underneath on your tickets.

3 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: American Misfit (Bell, Donlin Jr.)123/8-1

2: Dynamite Daughters (Eikleberry, Richard)120/7-2

3: Wow Wow Now (Mawing, Hornsby)123/12-1

4: Just Splendid (Mojica, Diodoro)120/5-2

5: Rhythm Dancer (Roman, Bethke)123/6-1

6: Stylist (Gonzalez, Silva)123/2-1

JUST SPLENDID will attempt to lead the field to the finish at a moderate pace. STYLIST cuts back in distance and class with the surface switch. Merits respect from the off the pace. DYNAMITE DAUGHTERS won last out at this level and distance with Eikleberry aboard.

4 About 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Honor’s Parade (Eikleberry, Sterling Jr.)123/5-1

2: Western Berlin (Mawing, Rengstorf)123/5-2

3: Gattaia (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/2-1

4: Sweet Beav (Butler, Donlin)123/15-1

5: Shesafireball (Goncalves, Donlin)123/6-1

6: Val’s Lemon Drop (Martin Jr., Nolen)123/9-2

7: Maria (Roman, Schindler)123/10-1

WESTERN BERLIN was an impressive winner last out at this distance on the lawn. GATTAIA has come up a dollar short as the favorite last two races. Should be within striking range. VAL’S LEMON DROP gets major class relief and will uncork a big run from the back of the pack.

5 About 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Wildscore (Eikleberry, Broberg)123/7-2

2: Spirit Mission (Lindsay, Fields)123/9-2

3: Philo (Gonzalez, Padilla)123/5-1

4: Union Riches (Gonzalez, Rarick)123/10-1

5: Fear Fighter (Hamilton, Silva)123/12-1

6: Spire (Arrieta, Williams)120/6-1

7: Great Sky (Mojica, Diodoro)123/9-2

8: Arizona (Ordaz, Silva)123/8-1

GREAT SKY usually gets in the gimmicks and is a must use on your ticket. WILDSCORE will be skimming the rail with tactical speed and might be destined to duel with other early speed. SPIRIT MISSION has favorable speed numbers and will be involved from the bell.

6 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Pure Sugar (Butler, Sterling Jr.)123/3-1

2: Dawn Traveller (Mojica, Diodoro)123/7-2

3: Sunset Dreamer (Lindsay, Swan)123/15-1

4: You Are Invited (Martin Jr., Sterling Jr.)123/9-2

5: Bendi Blu (Loveberry, Rengstorf)120/20-1

6: Laser Ladee (Hamilton, Sharp)120/10-1

7: Storm Shelter (Goncalves, Westermann)123/8-1

8: Temple Tower (Gonzalez, Silva)120/10-1

9: Take Charge Gal (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/12-1

10: Gio’s Lil Angel (Eikleberry, Berndt)120/6-1

STORM SHELTER looks for back-to-back wins after holding on for the win last race. PURE SUGAR showed decent early speed last out in her Canterbury debut but settled for fourth. Should improve second off the bench. DAWN TRAVELLER and YOU ARE INVITED will do doing their better running late.

7 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Americas Shinning (Eikleberry, Rhone)123/9-2

2: Candy Wompus (Loveberry, Van Winkle)120/2-1

3: Captain of Summer (Bedford, Wiley)123/15-1

4: Ganso Galopante (Hamilton, Sharp)120/5-2

5: Dexter’s Miracle (Hernandez, Rhone)123/6-1

6: Raja’s Appeal (Escobar, Danger)123/5-1

7: Marco’s Tribute (Butler, Rhone)123/10-1

AMERICAS SHINNING drops for half the price after pressing the pace last out. CANDY WOMPUS drops to lowest level of his career after exiting a couple of traffic-troubled trips. RAJA’S APPEAL set the pace last effort before throwing in the towel.

8 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Epic Force (Bedford, Wiley)123/12-1

2: Courting Moonlight (Butler, Rhone)123/5-2

3: Winters Run (Gonzalez, Sweere)123/8-1

4: Fearless Bodgit (Harr, Wiley)118/10-1

5: Jokers Wild (Loveberry, Sharp)120/6-1

6: Hold the Spice (Eikleberry, Rhone)120/3-1

7: Lil’ Mojo (Martin Jr., Anderson)123/7-2

COURTING MOONLIGHT will come from nowhere but will need a snappy pace scenario to get the job done. JOKERS WILD is a first-time starter for strong connections. HOLD THE SPICE puts the blinkers on, after a useful third-place effort last out.

9 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Salty Martini (Mojica, Hardy)120/8-1

2: Full of Grace (Butler, Robertson)117/4-1

3: Unique Factor (Goncalves, Lund)117/5-2

4: She’sagraciouslady (Hamilton, Broberg)120/6-1

5: Council Rules (Eikleberry, Broberg)123/9-5

6: Kiss of Dahpespe (Arrieta, Kenney)120/10-1

UNIQUE FACTOR has been facing much better in her four starts and returns to sprinting after weakening late in stakes race last out while routing. COUNCIL RULES won last out after stalking the pace. FULL OF GRACE ran three spots behind Council Rules last out off the layoff. Should move forward second time out.

10 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Run Away Flash (Gonzalez, Donlin)120/5-2

2: Whatdoyathink (Bedford, McKinley)123/15-1

3: Captain Drake (Butler, Padilla)120/7-2

4: Porter Creek (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/12-1

5: Minnesota Lucky (Loveberry, Padilla)123/2-1

6: Brave One (Mojica, Bethke)123/8-1

MINNESOTA LUCKY cuts back to sprinting after getting the silver last two out as the favorite. Good to see Loveberry staying as the pilot. CAPTAIN DRAKE has been third best in all three starts. RUN AWAY FLASH edged up for second best last out at 51-1. Deep closer will get ground-saving rail trip with Gonzalez aboard.