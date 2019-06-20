Post time: 6 p.m. Best bet: Laughing Bobby (9th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket — Race 7, (1,3,4,5,8,9/1,2,3,4,6/1/3,4,6), $45.

1 250 yards. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mighty B Nice (Romero, Crawford)124/5-2

2: Fearless Foose (Tapia, Campos)124/12-1

3: Capshaw Coronado (Torres, Charette-Hill)124/6-1

4: Oklahoma 15 (Esqueda, Olmstead)124/3-1

5: Get Em Gator (Frink, Hanson)124/10-1

6: Mott the Hopple (Goodwin, Black)124/8-1

7: Pr Tough Corona (Swiontek, Manriquez)124/7-2

MIGHTY B NICE speed numbers tower the field with his two starts. PR TOUGH CORONA appears to be main threat to top pick of the returning starters. MOTT THE HOPPLE and GET EM GATOR are new shooters with decent works.

2 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Quick Dashin Perry (Swiontek, Manriquez)127/10-1

2: Olivias Jett (Torres, Swan)127/6-1

3: Bout Tree Fiddy (Goodwin, Swan)127/4-1

4: Mr King Cartel (Tapia, Johnson)127/8-1

5: Eagle Deluxe (Esqueda, Olmstead)127/5-2

6: Let Bull Fly (Romero, Campos)127/9-2

7: Faster Than Hasta (Jasso, Johnson)127/3-1

FASTER THAN HASTA is the class of the field and gets ideal outside post for return race. EAGLE DELUXE finished strong last out, but came up a neck shy at Remington Park. LET BULL FLY tries hard every effort, but usually ends up underneath.

3 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Clever Criminal (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/5-1

2: Rosie's Flower's (Gonzalez, Rengstorf)120/6-1

3: Stellatide (Harr, Sheehan)115/12-1

4: Hanalei Sun (Hamilton, Berndt)120/4-1

5: Mia Angel S (Eikleberry, Silva)120/2-1

6: Dot's Vow (Escobar, Danger)123/3-1

7: Cowgirl Court (Keith, Biehler)123/8-1

ROSIE'S FLOWER drops for half the price with the cutback in distance. Looks every bit contender in wide open race. MIA ANGEL S will be key factor on the front end, but has habit of throwing in the towel in later stages. DOT'S VOW is 0-25 coming in, so best used underneath on your ticket.

4 7½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden c0laiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Imabushwacker (Bedford, Russell)123/15-1

2: Kiwitahi (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/4-1

3: Red Pants (Lindsay, Davis)120/10-1

4: Runs With Scissors (I. Hernandez, Berndt)120/9-2

5: Second Guess (Roman, Berndt)120/7-2

6: Familiar Dream (Butler, Sterling, Jr.)120/3-1

7: Red Hot Candy (Gonzalez, Robertson)123/6-1

8: Flash Brown (Meche, Bolinger)123/12-1

FAMILIAR DREAM showed promise in lone turf event last race, coming up second after losing late lead. SECOND GUESS faced better at Gulfstream Park, and will be doing his better running late. KIWITAHI has been third last two efforts, and has every right to move forward.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Minnesota Miracle (Hamilton, Berndt)120/5-1

2: Derbys Moneymaker (Meche, Backhaus)123/10-1

3: Ima Harley Too (Arrieta, Robertson)120/6-1

4: Purple Monster (Gonzalez, Padilla)120/8-1

5: Notte Oscura (Goncalves, Scherer)120/12-1

6: Lovanskol (Loveberry, Sharp)123/3-1

7: General Miles (Eikleberry, Tracy, Jr.)120/7-2

8: Harry the Hitman (Roman, Robertson)120/4-1

LOVANSKOL ran fourth last out after extensive layoff. The hotter the pace, better for him with his late closing kick. GENERAL MILES has early foot to employ, and should be on or near the lead in his first turf attempt. MINNESOTA MIRACLE also hits the grass for the first time and moves to the fence with quick turn of foot.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $10,000. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Fusaichi Kid (Butler, Rhone)123/5-1

2: Synnin (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/9-2

3: Hyperbolizer (Bedford, Rickert)123/15-1

4: A Place Remembered (Hamilton, Broberg)123/2-1

5: Alpha and Omega (Eikleberry, Stuart)123/5-2

6: Luckynsuccessful (Roman, Bethke)123/10-1

7: Outrun the Posse (Ordaz, Silva)123/6-1

SYNNIN ships in from Golden Gate for the Diodoro barn, and could prove tough if takes to the Shakopee grass. Going to have to look past last effort by A PLACE REMEMBERED to believe in the gelding. Cuts back in distance after fading badly down the stretch. FUSAICHI KID was a consistent money maker last season and comes in with bullet morning drill off the layoff.

7 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ender (Hamilton, Broberg)120/9-2

2: Shooters Alley (Eikleberry, Litfin)120/12-1

3: Got Even Smarter (Butler, Sterling, Jr.)120/5-2

4: Hot Item (Martin, Jr., Bethke)120/4-1

5: Never Give In (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/10-1

6: Forze Mau (Roman, Litfin)120/12-1

7: Awesome Emmit (Goncalves, Donlin)120/8-1

8: Real Fast Music (Gonzalez, Padilla)120/7-2

9: On the Lam (Goodwin, Riecken)120/5-1

GOT EVEN SMARTER moves well down in class, and should be sitting mid-pack with Dean Butler aboard before making final move. HOT ITEM was winner two back, but came up a neck short and had to settle for third honors last out. REAL FAST MUSIC and ENDER are major players in a closely matched group.

8 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Alotta Soul (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/2-1

2: Smoken Danni (Lindsay, Sheehan)123/10-1

3: Sidasta (Butler, Schnell)123/5-2

4: Devil Lady (Hamilton, Hanson)123/7-2

5: Blackberry Brandi (Gonzalez, Richard)123/6-1

6: Cabloosie Bay (Loveberry, Bravo)123/8-1

7: Andrea's Halo (Meche, Sheehan)123/15-1

CABLOOSIE BAY has been training smartly for return race, and should have all of the speed in the world front of her to swoop on. ALOTTA SOUL comes in with consecutive wins, and will have the bulls eye on her back as the likely pace setter. SIDASTA and DEVIL LADY will give Alotta Soul all she can handle on the front end for a early duel.

9 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Laughing Bobby (Hamilton, Berndt)120/5-2

2: Kenai Bob (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/7-2

3: Northcut (Mawing, Danger)120/6-1

4: Trumpence (Martin, Jr., Nolen)123/8-1

5: Bruder Bob (Meche, Robertson)120/9-2

6: Jerrys Pridenjoy (Loveberry, Richard)120/10-1

7: Fearless Will (Arrieta, Bravo)120/12-1

8: Swayze (Lindsay, Van Winkle)123/5-1

LAUGHING BOBBY broke his maiden last out by pulling away from the field to a three length margin win. Going to be a tough foe with repeat effort. KENAI BOB is always a battler, but hasn't found the winner's circle since winning his debut. TRUMPENCE won lone start at Will Rogers Down, and now moves north and up in class with confidence.

10 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Who Let Dacat Out (Butler, Fauchald)123/12-1

2: Matt and Cheese (Arrieta, Bethke)123/7-2

3: Phantom Threeonine (Mawing, Westermann)123/2-1

4: Brave One (Roman, Bethke)123/5-2

5: R Deja Voo (Bedford, Rickert)123/15-1

6: Beyond Streetsmart (Escobar, Rhone)120/8-1

PHANTOM THREEONINE plunges in class to lowest level of his career. Should be doing better running late, if at all. BRAVE ONE comes out of two live heats, and ended up runner-up in both. BEYOND STREETSMART will be pressing Brave One from the start, and must give respect with the drop in class.