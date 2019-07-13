Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Wild Munny (5th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket — Race 3, (All/2,3,6/3/3,4,5), $45.

1 300 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Jess a Rumor (Romero, Haglund)127/8-1

2: Eos Marie Leveau (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)127/6-1

3: Curious James (Goodwin, Wilson)127/2-1

4: Polar Xpress (E. Esqueda, Olmstead)127/5-2

5: Streak N Sparks (Torres, Haglund)127/7-2

6: Jess Doin Time (C. Esqueda, Olmstead)125/12-1

POLAR XPRESS is alert gate-breaker and was sharp winner two back. JESS DOIN TIME is consistent moneymaker and had four wins on the local track last season. CURIOUS JAMES broke away alertly and was third best last out.

2 Dash In a Flash Stakes. 3-year olds and up. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ms Haulin CHic (Goodwin, Hybsha)127/5-2

2: Carneros (Walton, Pascoe)127/9-2

3: Fast Eddys Eyeyinyou (Jasso, Johnson)127/15-1

4: Maghelene (Serrano, Olmstead)125/5-1

5: Yes No Yes (Navarrete Jr., Hybsha)127/12-1

6: Ja Go Forest Go (Ramirez, Campos)125/10-1

7: First of 15 (C. Esqueda, Olmstead)127/7-2

8: Ima Dashin Follie (Frink, Johnson)127/8-1

9: I Put It On Ya (Torres, Charette-Hill)127/4-1

FIRST OF 15 got her first win of the year last out and is capable of another step forward. Ms HAULIN CHIC has been runner-up past three races. CARNEROS has consecutive wins at this short distance.

3 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $15,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Where’s My Lute (Mojica, Diodoro)120/12-1

2: Stella Sweeper (Goncalves, Lund)123/7-2

3: Laura N Lukas (Hamilton, Litfin)120/12-1

4: Shine On Me (Arrieta, Metz)123/6-1

5: Elliebel (Hernandez, Swan)120/10-1

6: Te Na Na (Butler, Applebeee)123/15-1

7: Steal the Thunder (Eikleberry, Sharp)120/10-1

8: Kathleen V. (Lindsay, Bethke)123/8-1

9: Lynne T (Loveberry, Rengstorf)123/9-2

10: Nariz Canela (Mawing, Rengstorf)120/3-1

LYNNE T had troubled trip last out in lone turf start and should bring early zip to the game with clean journey. NARIZ CANELA returns to the grass after failing to fire on the sloppy off track last race. Should be doing better running late. STELLA SWEEPER could catch a gear late in the game and should be compromised by fast pace.

4 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Midnight Reverie (Arrieta, McFarlane)117/7-2

2: C Dub (Mojica, Diodoro)123/6-1

3: Gotta Go (Butler, Berndt)120/3-1

4: Dyna Cat (Gonzalez, Williams)120/12-1

5: Superior’s Boy (Lovebeery, Biehler)120/10-1

6: Cowboy Creed (Eikleberry, Litfin)120/5-2

7: Northcut (Mawing, Danger)120/8-1

COWBOY CREED’s speed numbers tower over the field but hasn’t enjoyed a win in over a year. Bet at your own risk. C DUB moved away with every stride on the lead last out and is the one to catch to get the win. GOTTA GO and NORTHCUT are my price plays to slip in for the minor awards.

5 1 mile on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shabam (Gonzalez, Biehler)120/12-1

2: Diva de Kela (Keith, Biehler)120/8-1

3: Wild Munny (Roman, House)123/7-2

4: Papa’s Isla Doll (Lovebery, Rengstorf)123/10-1

5: Cozzy Kinda Love (Bedford, McKinley)123/15-1

6: Two Be Royal (Mojica, Rengstorf)123/5-1

7: Somerset Allie (Butler, Rhone)123/10-1

8: Under Current (Goncalves, Berndt)123/4-1

9: Lady Langfuhr (Arrieta, Richard)123/10-1

10: Shot of Wine (Meche, Backhaus)123/8-1

11: Morning Report (Hernandez, W’mann)123/9-2

WILD MUNNY was impressive winner in lone start as the heavy favorite and still has room for development. MORNING REPORT will loom the late closing threat from the outside post. PAPA’S ISLA DOLL will challenge top pick from the start and was a winner two back in front-running fashion.

6 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Anniesfirstdance (Mawing, McKinley)123/12-1

2: Caballo’s Rose (Lindsay, Sheehan)123/12-1

3: Wild Desire (Hamilton, Riecken)123/7-2

4: Kandy Sweep (Gonzalez, Brinson)123/3-1

5: Greatest Gal (Arrieta, Berndt)120/9-2

6: Carriage (Mojica, Robertson)123/8-1

7: Ms Comedy Time (Goncalves, Rarick)123/9-1

8: Just Audacious (Roman, Anderson)123/6-1

9: Hanalei Sun (Eikleberry, Berndt)120/8-1

10: Skat Happens (Meche, McKinley)123/10-1

KANDY SWEEP must dial it up with the drop in class and should close late with contested fractions in front of her. WILD DESIRE will be forwardly placed and too drops to face softer. Winner two back from off the pace. Have to run down GREATEST GAL to get the victory.

7 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Schindlers Risk (Roman, Schindler)123/8-1

2: English Ransom (Loveberry, Tracy Jr.)123/9-2

3: Couch Trainer (Eikleberry, Litfin)120/8-1

4: Jerf (Bedford, Donlin Jr.)123/7-2

5: Everado (Meche, Eidschun)132/12-1

6: Familiar Dream (Butler, Sterling Jr.)120/5-1

7: Red Pants (Lindsay, Davis)120/5-2

8: Factory Made (Goncalves, Lund)120/12-1

9: Trevor’s Call (Gonzalez, Williams)123/4-1

RED PANTS was off his game on the dirt but came back with eye-popping win on the grass last out. Does best running from stalking position. ENGLISH RANSOM got the win last out, moving away with every stride to a multiple-length victory. Should be a generous price when gates open. JERF and TREVOR’S CALL are major players and will vie for command up front.

8 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: No Mo Itch (Roman, Robertson)123/4-1

2: Spire (Arrieta, Williams)120/5-2

3: Water Patrol (Loveberry, Padilla)123/9-2

4: Magic Cowboy (Gonzalez, Bethke)123/8-1

5: Vix Vision (Hamilton, Hanson)123/12-1

6: First to the Wire (Meche, Eidschun)123/8-1

7: Spirit of Caledon (Mojica, Diodoro)123/10-1

8: Nobutzaboutit (Eikleberry, Sharp)123/7-2

9: Welldidyougetit (Lindsay, Metz)123/5-1

SPIRE drops for over half the price and will be involved from the bell with top jockey aboard. NO NO ITCH will exhibit early speed from the rail position and is eligible to turn it around if goes unchallenged. NOBUTZABOUTIT has been training sharply with a strong series of works for his return.

9 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Glacken’s Ghost (Loveberry, Robertson)123/9-2

2: Top of the Page (Mojica, Diodoro)123/7-2

3: Blue Harbor (Goncalves, Berndt)123/5-2

4: Tapsolute (Butler, Robertson)123/5-1

5: Impetu (Gonzalez, Silva Jr.)123/10-1

6: Where’s Jordan (Mawing, Peters)123/6-1

7: High Security (Lindsay, Van Winkle)123/8-1

8: United Patriot (Keith, Biehler)123/12-1

BLUE HARBOR beat a few of these rivals last out and is the one to beat with his strong closing kick. GLACKEN’S GHOST and TOP OF THE PAGE filled up the trifecta ticket behind Blue Harbor and are looking forward to a revenge match. Both will be doing their better running late.

10 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tiz Sara (Ordaz, Silva)120/7-2

2: Oaklie Gal (Meche, Bethke)120/5-2

3: Wichitz Belle (Goodwin, Weidner)123/12-1

4: Give Em Shade (Lindsay, Wiley)120/8-1

5: She’s Not the Pope (Eikleberry, Silva)120/2-1

6: Desert Expanse (Butler, Rhone)120/6-1

SHE’S NOT THE POPE is the most experienced runner in the field. First-time starters TIZ SARA and DESERT EXPANSE are the best rivals to pull off the upset.