Post time: 6:30 pm. Best bet: Malibu Max (8th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 6, (1,3,4,5,7,8,9/1,4,7,/2/2,3,5,6), $42.

1 250 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $13,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lil Miss Hott Pants (Swiontek, Weidner)125/6-1

2: Eyeonthewind (Frink, Weidner)125/10-1

3: Apolls Reign (Goodwin, Wilson)125/5-2

4: Rckhastabesouthern (Jasso, Johnson)125/4-1

5: Runnoft (Arroyo, Backhaus)125/3-1

6: Db Quick Sam (Canchari, Livingston)125/9-2

7: Eos Minnie Pearl (Romero, Hardy)125/8-1

RCKHASTABESSOUTHERN has two morning bullet drills, and appears ready to fire for this year’s debut. APOLLS REIGN had a couple of tardy beginnings in both starts last season and could prove tough with clean break. RUNNOFT ran fourth in last season’s futurity race, and is a candidate to move forward as a three-year old.

2 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Reconciling (Lindsay, Fields)123/2-1

2: Ryan and Madison (Goodwin, Scherer)123/6-1

3: Fabulous Lady (Mawing, Silva)123/8-1

4: She’sgotthebeat (Mojica, Diodoro)123/5-2

5: Lets Tango (Meche, Riecken)123/12-1

6: Jeana Baby (Hamilton, Hanson)123/7-2

SHE’SGOTTHEBEAT is a speedster out of the Diodoro stable, and will try to protect the lead to the wire in a field full of chasers. RECONCILING drops to lowest level of her career and will be running late with ground saving rail trip. RYAN AND MADISON looks to rebound, after not responding in last effort at the Fair Grounds. Should be in the main body of runners before making threatening move.

3 11/16 miles. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $20,750

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Big Valiant (Meche, Applebee)123/6-1

2: Seabeescando (Gonzalez, Silva)120/8-1

3: Kiwitahi (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/5-2

4: Runs With Scissors (Hamilton, Berndt)120/3-1

5: Familiar Dream (Butler, Sterling, Jr.)120/10-1

6: English Ransom (Loveberry, Tracy, Jr.)123/4-1

7: Unfailing (Mojica, Diodoro)123/9-2

KIWITAHI got up for third in lone turf effort, and late runner should receive a snappy pace scenario to roll on. Stablemate UNFAILING, tries the turf for the first time, after finishing third on a sloppy track last out. ENGLISH RANSOM and BIG VALIANT are the most experience runners in the field and merit respect in a wide open race.

4 1 Mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $34,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Glacken’s Ghost (Evans, Robertson)120/8-1

2: P Club (Hernandez, Kenney)120/6-1

3: Nobrag Justfact (Goncalves, Heitzmann)120/5-2

4: Ibaka (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/7-2

5: Tapsolute (Arrieta, Robertson)120/9-2

6: Real Lute (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/10-1

7: Blue Harbor (Hamilton, Berndt)120/5-1

8: Bobby Baby (Mojica, Davis)120/12-1

NOBRAG JUSTFACT is the class of the field and could prove tough opponent second off the bench. Has tactical speed to sit right off-the-pace. IBAKA has good early speed to be in a good position from the start with Ry Eikleberry aboard. TAPSOLUTE was second last out as the favorite on the main track, and now gets leading jockey with the surface switch.

5 7½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $17,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Deputy Dora (Loveberry, Westermann)120/20-1

2: Smart Rachel (Mojica, Diodoro)120/9-2

3: Laura Ray (Mawing, Van Winkle)120/7-2

4: Bolt Up (Lindsay, Fields)120/15-1

5: Battle Chic (Martin, Jr., Nolen)120/10-1

6: Lookin Ata Runaway (Butler, Rengstorf)120/8-1

7: Stellabrini (Arrieta, Donlin)120/15-1

8: What’d I Miss (Goncalves, Lund)120/6-1

9: U S Express (Eikleberry, Donlin, Jr.)120/12-1

10: Yankee Pride (Canchari, Fields)120/3-1

BATTLE CHIC will attempt to shake loose from the field with her quick turn of foot. YANKEE PRIDE drops to a cheaper version, with the transfer up from Turf Paradise, where she had two wins in five starts. SMART RACHEL and LAURA RAY will be major players when things unfold down the stretch.

6 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $36,250

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Facing North (Martin, Jr., Biehler)120/5-2

2: Cowgirl Court (Keith, Biehler)123/15-1

3: No Dispute (Loveberry, Padilla)120/5-1

4: Hanalei Sun (Hamilton, Berndt)120/8-1

5: Speeding Lady (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/10-1

6: Just Audacious (Gonzalez, Anderson)123/12-1

7: Wild Desire (Mojica, Riecken)123/7-2

8: Sharon’s Temper (Roman, Schnell)120/4-1

9: Mucho Super Girl (Arrieta, Bethke)120/9-2

FACING NORTH came up a neck shy in lone start after a slow break out of the gate. One to beat with clean start. WILD DESIRE finished right behind top pick with late rush. Looks to turn the tables tonight. NO DISPUTE and SPEEDING LADY are first-time starters with strong work tabs.

7 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,750

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sax Zim Boss (Canchari, Davis)120/9-5

2: Phantom Threeonine (Mawing, Westermann)123/9-2

3: Winters Run (Gonzalez, Sweere)123/10-1

4: Overly Lucky (Goncalves, Sweere)120/7-2

5: Foreign Trader (Bedford, McKinley)120/8-1

6: Gotta Lil Captain (Meche, Wiley)120/6-1

7: Hold That Thought (Hamilton, Hanson)120/5-1

SAX ZIM BOSS didn’t embarrass himself in lone start, getting out finished by a half length. OVERLY LUCKY caught a muddy track in his debut, finishing in the sixth spot in a 10 horse field. HOLD THAT THOUGHT looks to get back to last year’s form after failing to fire last out on a muddy track.

8 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $35,750

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Got Even Smarter (Butler, Sterling, Jr.)120/8-1

2: Malibu Max (Mojica, Robertson)120/9-5

3: Luna de Loco (Martin, Jr., House)120/6-1

4: High Security (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/5-1

5: United Patriot (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/7-2

6: Pine Grove Road (Gonzalez, Rarick)120/12-1

7: Malibu Pro (Loveberry, Robertson)120/9-2

MALIBU MAX is strictly the one to beat in the feature race of the night. Stablemate MALIBU PRO stretches out to two turns and has a fighting chance if ready to go. UNITED PATRIOT exits a win at Will Rogers Downs and could be in front at the first turn.

9 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Scotia Queen (Loveberry, Hornsby)120/6-1

2: R H Danceing Queen (Roman, Sharp)120/2-1

3: Residual Sugar (Eikleberry, Rengstorf)120/7-2

4: Laura N Lukas (Meche, Litfin)120/12-1

5: Te Na Na (Butler, Applebee)123/5-2

6: Irish Sunrise (Lindsay, Kenney)120/8-1

RESIDUAL SUGAR plunges in class, and should sit behind a wall of speed before pouncing for first assault. R H DANCING QUEEN will be in front from the start but will have company to keep her busy. TE NA NA shot out of the gate last out but was outdueled and had to settle for the silver medal last race. Must use with Dean Butler aboard.