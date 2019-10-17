John S. Johnson took up bicycle racing to condition his legs for speed skating.

Johnson, who was born in Red Wing, Minn., and grew up in Minneapolis, became a world champion in both sports simultaneously.

In the latter part of the 19th century and early 20th century, he defeated racers throughout the United States. He then travelled to Canada, England, France, Germany and the Scandinavian countries where he became the first American to defeat Canadian and European stars in both sports.

JOHN S. JOHNSON

Class: 1959.

Sports: Bicycle racing, speed skating.