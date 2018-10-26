Joe Radinovich and Pete Stauber faced off in one of their final debates before the election Friday as they battle for the northeastern Minnesota seat that’s up for grabs in Congress.

The lively debate aired on MPR News, covering issues from taxes to health care.

“This is about an economy where everyone benefits,” said Radinovich, the Democratic candidate. He added that federal tax cuts have ballooned the deficit and not benefited middle class taxpayers.

Stauber disagreed, saying the tax cuts have “reinvigorated this economy.”

Radinovich, 32, of Crosby, is a former state representative, Democratic strategist and union organizer. Stauber, 52, of Hermantown, is a St. Louis County commissioner and former Duluth police officer.

The race for the Eighth Congressional District seat is heating up in the days before the Nov. 6 election. Republicans see the sprawling rural district — which includes exurbs of the Twin Cities, as well as Duluth and the Iron Range — as one of their best chances nationwide to flip the seat into GOP control after the retirement of Democratic Rep. Rick Nolan.

The district is the oldest congressional district in Minnesota, with the highest number of adults who are 65 years old and older. That means that Social Security and Medicare are among the top issues for voters; both Stauber and Radinovich pledged Friday not to cut either if they’re elected to Congress.

“So I’d like to hear where you’d cut spending,” Radinovich asked Stauber about the growing deficit from the tax cuts, mentioning that Republican leaders have said they would look at Medicare and Social Security cuts.

Stauber said he would use a “scalpel” to cut spending such as in SNAP benefits, or food stamps. “There’s areas we can cut,” he said.

The debate was combative, with the two candidates often talking over one another and lobbing personal attacks about each other’s character. Stauber called Radinovich’s response “cheap talking points,” prompting the moderator to call for civility. Stauber also called into question Radinovich’s character because of fines from parking tickets, and repeatedly said Radinovich had “zero credibility” because of certain votes in the Legislature, like the vote to create MNsure, the state’s health insurance exchange.

Radinovich repeatedly brought up Stauber’s refusal to release e-mails he wrote from his county address to operatives at a Washington-based political group, the National Republican Congressional Committee. There’s a court hearing Friday on a lawsuit to release the e-mails.

“The public has a right to know what’s going on with their money and interests,” Radinovich said. “Most of us are wondering what’s in them that’s so bad.”

Stauber called it a “purely political” move.

Once a DFL stronghold, the Eighth District, which encompasses nearly 28,000 acres and 18 counties, has shifted toward Republicans. Jim Oberstar, a Democrat, held the U.S. House seat for 36 years until 2010, when voters replaced him with Republican Chip Cravaack. That lasted two years before, in 2012, voters swung back to the DFL, electing Nolan. He was narrowly re-elected in 2016 by only 2,009 votes and that year, President Donald Trump won the district by 16 percentage points.

Now the race has drawn national interest, with both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence visiting the area to throw their support behind Stauber. Outside groups have spent $7.3 million in the district, much of it on ads critical of Radinovich. On Wednesday, Trump’s PAC, America First Action, announced it’s spending more than $1 million on Stauber in addition to the $1.9 million it’s already spent.

Radinovich responded to the attack ads with an emotional, personal online video this week, talking about a family member’s attempted suicide and then his mother’s death after she was shot in a murder-suicide. He also brought up the struggles at Friday’s debate, which was the fourth debate with the two candidates. A final debate is scheduled for Tuesday night in Chisholm.