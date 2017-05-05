Some streaks came to the end for the Twins in the ninth inning Friday night.

In the top of the inning, Brandon Kintzler blew a save for the first time in eight attempts this season.

In the bottom of the inning, Joe Mauer ended the game with his first walk-off home run … in his 14 major league seasons.

Mauer blasted a pitch from Matt Barnes over the fence in left-center field for a home run that gave the Twins a 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox at Target Field.

Mauer’s home run was only his second of the season, one in which he has largely struggled at the plate. But he delivered after Kintzler couldn’t. The Twins closer gave up two runs on Chris Young’s single to tie the score at 3-3, leading to a no-decision for Phil Hughes, who gave up one run in 6⅔ innings.

Mauer had a hand in two of the Twins’ other three runs, too. Mauer scored in the first inning after getting hit by a pitch, coming around to score on Miguel Sano’s triple. Sano then scored on Robbie Grossman’s single.

Twins third baseman Miguel Sano and center fielder Max Kepler high-fived after Sano scored a first-inning run following his triple Friday.

And after Eddie Rosario led off the seventh inning with a triple, Mauer hit an RBI single past Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who was part of a drawn-in infield.

That came one batter after Brian Dozier struck out. Dozier appeared to injure his left ankle fielding a grounder earlier in the game, and he eventually was pulled for pinch hitter Kennys Vargas in the ninth inning, one batter before Mauer’s dramatics.