During his 35 years as the college basketball coach at Hamline University in St. Paul, Joe Hutton Sr. took the MIAC school to national prominence.

In his 35 seasons as the Hamline coach, he led the Pipers to a 591-207 record, 19 conference championships and three national championships (in 1942, 1949 and 1951). At the time of his retirement in 1965, he was the sixth winningest coach in college basketball.

Several of Hutton's players went on to play professional basketball. In 1951, three — Vern Mikkelsen, Howie Schultz and his son Joe Hutton Jr. — were members of the Minneapolis Lakers.

He was an athlete at Excelsior High School before attending Carleton, where he was a standout basketball player. He coached high school basketball at Northfield, Hopkins and Sioux Falls, S.D., before becoming the coach at Hamline.

Hutton was the first basketball coach to be inducted into the Helms Foundation Hall of Fame in Los Angeles. In 1971, he was named the NAIA Basketball Tournament's all-time coach.

JOE HUTTON SR.

Class: 1972.

Sport: Basketball.

Team: Hamline.