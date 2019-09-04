Jodi Harpstead, the new commissioner of the state’s sprawling social service agency, told a Senate panel Wednesday that her priority is restoring credibility in an agency that has been hit with revelations of poor financial controls and a chaotic leadership shuffle.

“The theme for my 90 day plan is to rebuild trust,” said Harpstead, who was CEO of Lutheran Social Service until she was tapped by DFL Gov. Tim Walz to take over the $17.5 billion agency. Wednesday was her second day on the job.

Republican lawmakers said Harpstead has a lot of work to do.

“There are so many places where trust has been broken,” said state Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, chair of a key health care committee.

In recent months, the Legislature and the public has learned that the Department of Human Services (DHS) overpaid two Indian bands approximately $25 million for substance-abuse treatment in recent years after assuring the tribes the billing had been proper.

The federal government also says DHS made improper payments to up to 100 chemical-dependency providers since 2014 and must return the money to Washington after federal officials issued a formal notice in May.

Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, questioned new Department of Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead after she was introduced at the start of a Minnesota State Senate joint meeting on Health and Human Services finance and policy Wednesday.

Separately, a compliance officer at DHS said she was the victim of retaliation after she raised alarms about the legality of some contracts there.

A disability advocate alleges that he was retaliated against and eventually pushed out of the agency soon after he began raising concerns of racial bias within the agency’s embattled enforcement division.

Amid the problems revealed about internal financial controls and whistleblower protections, the agency has also undergone a management shake-up at the top of the agency. Walz’s first DHS commissioner Tony Lourey lasted just six months on the job.

The agency recently lost the director of the Medical Assistance program, the giant state version of the Medicaid program that serves 1.1 million Minnesotans. A deputy commissioner resigned, returned and resigned again. The medical director of Medical Assistance was forced out.

Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka and chair of another key committee, said he and other lawmakers have been hearing from DHS employees seeking to alert the Legislature to other problems — but requesting anonymity to do so because they fear retribution.

The agency’s 7,300 employees provide a wide range of services, including health care coverage for low-income Minnesotans, child protection, and services for people with mental illness or physical or developmental disabilities.

In a brief interview after her appearance, Harpstead said each of the problem areas is under review.

“We are working to get to the bottom of each of those,” she said.