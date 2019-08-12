Gov. Tim Walz appointed Jodi Harpstead — currently the CEO of Lutheran Social Service — to be commissioner of the Department of Human Services.

Monday’s announcement ends a period of turmoil in the top ranks of the agency, which serves more than 1 million Minnesotans with the help of roughly 7,300 workers. Tony Lourey, Walz’s first DHS commissioner, resigned in July after two of his top deputies quit without explanation. The two deputies returned after Lourey resigned.

Harpstead will take over Sept. 3, replacing Pam Wheelock, who became acting commissioner after Lourey resigned.

Harpstead managed 2,300 employees at Lutheran Social Service, or LSS, which operates in all 87 counties and is a key contractor for the Department of Human Services, or DHS.

Before LSS, Harpstead was a corporate executive at Medtronic. She’s the first DHS commissioner since a 1984 reorganization to have a masters in business administration.

Walz credited her with “a proven record of strong, compassionate leadership.”

Harpstead praised the DHS workers she will soon be leading: “I know the people of DHS to be the same dedicated, caring and competent people” she worked with at LSS, she said.

Harpstead will not appear at a Senate hearing Tuesday, during which Senate Republicans are expected to grill Wheelock on recent events at the agency, including the disclosure of $25 million in overbilling of Medicaid drug treatment.