Jimmy Robinson merited induction into the Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame on his accomplishments in trap and skeet shooting.

But he also warranted Hall of Fame honors because of his tireless activities in the preservation and improvement of game conditions through Ducks Unlimited and other channels.

Robinson was a fine shooter, especially for waterfowl and upland birds on every continent, and was one of the top figures in the Grand American Trap championships for nearly half a century.

Robinson, a native of Kent, Minn., moved to Minneapolis with the intention of becoming a dentist. But he became a newspaper and magazine writer and is known as one of the top outdoors writers of the 20th century.

He is a member of the U.S. Trap and Skeet Hall of Fame.

JIMMY ROBINSON

Class: 1972.

Sport: Trap and skeet shooting.