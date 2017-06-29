Jimmy Butler met the Twin Cities media, and cheering onlookers, during a press conference at the Mall of America on Thursday morning.

"Thibs has molded me into the player I am today," Butler said about Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau, who was Butler's coach with the Bulls.

Butler said he that he wants to be involved in bringing other veteran players to the Wolves, which has been an area the team has struggled with over the years.

"We're going to be tough," Butler said. "I'm looking forward to playing with these guys. They play with so much joy. ... They talk about the sky being the limit. But I think we can go a lot higher than that."

"You don't get the opportunity to add a player like Jimmy very often," said Wolves Thibodeau, who started following Butler when he was a college player at Marquette University.

The Wolves traded for Butler, giving up Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and swapping draft choices with the Chicago Bulls, a week ago during the NBA draft.

"You can't do the things hes done without a lot of talent," Thibodeau added. "But he's chased excellence from the day he arrived in the league. He's one of the best two-way players -- an Olympian, a gold medalist, all-NBA. He's a great person, a great leader and we're thrilled to have him.

General manager Scott Layden said, "The way he shares the ball makes everyone better, and the mark of a great player is what they do to make other players better."

Both Thibodeau and Butler deflcted questions about any problems that either of them had while in Chicago.

"The big thing for us is that we're looking ahead to what we have here," Thibodeau said. "We're not looking backwards. We're thrilled that we have the opportunity here. This is a great fit for us, and it's a great fit for Jimmy as well. There are a lot of players who are looking at this team now and thinking this is going to be a good place to play.

"We're not going to get lost in any sideshows or distractions."

Added Butler, "I don't have any bad things to say about anybody. I'm looking forward to it. ... I'm ready to move forward."

