– One night after they lost a game they couldn’t afford to lose without him, the Timberwolves welcomed four-time All Star Jimmy Butler back from knee surgery and toughened out a 113-96 victory over the Lakers in Los Angeles that they absolutely had to have.

Coincidence?

You make the call…

Butler hadn’t played a game since he went down clutching his knee during a Feb. 23 game at Houston and on Friday he returned, giving the Wolves what he had mostly in 5 ½-minute burst.

All he had — defense, rebounding, four steals and 18 points — helped guide a second-half turnabout on a night when the Wolves were outscored 32-21 in the second quarter and then changed course with a 29-15 third quarter that turned the game.

On Thursday in Denver, the Wolves couldn’t get a rebound, a loose ball or a victory after young star Karl-Anthony Towns fouled out in the final two minutes.

On Friday, Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau put Butler back in the starting lineup, believing his presence would make the difference for a team that finds itself fighting for a playoff spot with now just two games left to play.

“Probably the biggest thing is the toughness,” Thibodeau said before the game. “When you look at plays at the end of games, those are his plays. He’s the guy coming up with every big rebound, every tough play. Whatever the game needs, he provides.”

Butler provided much of what the Wolves need and his teammates responded in kind primarily in that third quarter and early in the fourth, when they built a lead as big as 20 points.

The Wolves went 8-8 since Butler underwent surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus two days after he injured it.

“When you look at the schedule where we were, I thought our guys did a good job, they fought like crazy to keep us in position,” Thibodeau said. “Now we have a chance for him to come back. We have to find a way to bounce back and win tonight.”

Butler’s return before regular season’s end was a question of `if’ rather than `when’ after he announced his intentions in a chat with media members nearly three weeks ago.

Friday was that night, just 24 hours after Butler was designated active and available to play but did not in a 100-96 loss at Denver that muddied the Wolves’ playoff possibilities.

Instead, Butler came back to play a Lakers team that’s headed back to the lottery but that beat San Antonio in overtime Wednesday without veteran star Isaiah Thomas as well as young stars Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball, all three of whom didn’t play again Friday.

Thibodeau called the decision’s timing a “compilation” of factors, which included Thursday and Friday were the Wolves’ last set of back-to-back games this season. Butler now can play the final three regular seasons with two days off before Monday’s home game against Memphis and one day off before the season finale in a game against Denver that could decide who makes the playoffs and who stays home.

“Just everything,” Thibodeau said before the game. “It wasn’t particularly one thing. Just looking at everything and seeing where he is. We feel good about where he is. We just wanted to be sure we were being smart about it.”

Butler started the game and play in roughly 5½-minute stretches, measured minutes that Thibodeau called a “guideline” than playing-time restriction. He played 22 minutes before he sat down for the night.

“We have to see where he is once he gets out there,” Thibodeau said. “Take a look at it and make sure he’s good.”

He was good at the start, stealing the ball twice in the game’s opening minutes in thefts that led to the Wolves’ first two baskets and early leads of 5-0, 21-17 and 30-26 by first quarter’s end.