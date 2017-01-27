Jim Petersen stepped down as the Lynx associate head coach, the team announced Friday afternoon.

Petersen spent eight seasons with the team and helped guide the franchise to WNBA championships in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

“I have been incredibly fortunate to have had one of the best jobs in the WNBA for the last eight years and it turned out to be way more than I ever could have possibly imagined,” Petersen said in a statement released by the team. “As hard as it is to come to this decision, I know that it’s the best thing for myself and my family. I’m forever grateful to this team, in particular Glen and Becky Taylor, Roger Griffith and Cheryl Reeve, for giving the opportunity to serve as the Lynx assistant and associate head coach.”

Petersen led the opponent scouting efforts, played a big role with in-game strategies, worked in player development, and helped orchestrate the men’s practice squad that worked with the Lynx.

The Minneapolis native and former Gophers star played eight seasons in the NBA with the Houston, Sacramento and Golden State. After retiring in 1992, he worked for the NBA Players Association and in 2009 joined the Lynx staff as an assistant coach under Don Zierden. Petersen remained on staff when Jennifer Gillom became head coach and later Reeve. Peterson was promoted to associate head coach prior to the 2016 season..

Petersen also is a commentator on Timberwolves telecasts for Fox Sports North.

“I very much enjoyed the time that Jim and I shared together over the last seven seasons,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. “Jim fully immersed himself into the WNBA and worked extremely hard to become the very best assistant in the league. He was committed to helping us build a culture of winning that has allowed us to enjoy a historic run of success during his time with the Lynx.”