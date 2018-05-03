Gallery: Mery Maruani 87, of St. Louis Park got a goodbye kiss from her son Leo Maruani , she was the first passenger to board JetBlue flight 836 to Boston from at MSP Thursday May 3, 2018 Bloomington, MN.

Gallery: Mery Maruani 87, of St. Louis Park was the first passenger to board JetBlue flight 836 to Boston from at MSP Thursday May 3, 2018 Bloomington, MN.

Gallery: Marty St. George - executive Vice President of commercial and planning left and Gladstone Adderley General Manager cut a ribbon for the start of JetBlue service at MSP Thursday May 3, 2018 Bloomington, MN.

Gallery: Marty St. George - executive Vice President of commercial and planning talked aboard an airplane as JetBlue begins service at MSP Thursday May 3, 2018 Bloomington, MN.

Gallery: JetBlue's head of air service, and ground crew members waved goodbye as JetBlue flight 836 begins service at MSP to Boston Thursday May 3, 2018 Bloomington, MN.

JetBlue, a budget airline known for its cool factor, swaggered its way into the Twin Cities Thursday.

The arrival of the New York-based low-cost airline is the culmination of years of work by officials at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport intent on bringing more competition to an airport known as a Delta Air Lines stronghold.

On Thursday, airport officials got their long-awaited wish when flight 835 from Boston touched down a little before 8:30 a.m. and rolled up to gate H9 at Terminal 2.

"Today we reap the reward of that perseverance," said Brian Ryks, executive director and CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which owns and operates the airport. "JetBlue is one of the most respected airlines in the nation."

The plane was greeted with a water cannon salute. Passengers flying out to Boston received gift bags and access to tables full of Boston-themed swag. The Fort Snelling Fifes and Drums line, replete in Revolutionary War-era garb (another nod to Boston), entertained air travelers waiting in the concourse for their flights.

Boston is a top 10 destination for passengers originating in the Twin Cities. Delta, Sun Country and Spirit currently offer nonstop service between the two cities, but many Minnesotans have been waiting for JetBlue to enter the market.

"I've been dying for them to fly out of the Twin Cities so we can have more choices," said Robert Finocchiaro, a Stillwater resident who visits family in the Boston area about three times a year. "I'm excited. I intentionally chose to fly JetBlue today."

Mery Maruani of St. Louis Park was the first Twin Cities passenger to board outbound flight 836. She plans to spend her 87th birthday in Israel where she once lived, her son Leo Maruani said on her behalf as she doesn't speak English. They chose JetBlue because it offers an affordable option for overseas travel and has a good connection to Tel Aviv with El Al, Israel's national airline and a JetBlue partner.

JetBlue arrives at MSP as passenger volume hit at an all-time high in 2017 at just over 38 million, and as a number of other low-cost and ultralow cost carriers increase their services to and from the Twin Cities.

Last month, Frontier added routes serving Austin, Cleveland, Colorado Springs, Cincinnati, Long Island, N.Y. and Trenton, N.J. Both Sun Country and Spirit launched service between MSP and Myrtle Beach, S.C. With the new addition, Spirit now flies to 18 cities nonstop from the Twin Cities.

Minneapolis-St. Paul is a major international airport, but has been known in recent history as a relatively expensive airport among its peers. Low-cost carriers and competition have put price pressure on Delta, the dominant carrier at the airport, and others in the last five years.

Airline industry experts say JetBlue and other low-cost carriers help suppress prices in markets they enter.

"JetBlue wants to succeed in the Twin Cities. They are going to price it and promote it," said George Hamlin, an aviation consultant, "We will see what Delta does in reaction."

JetBlue executives believe it offers customers something different — and they hope, it's something appealing.

"We recognize this is a service industry and we don't think our competitors always recognize that," Marty St. George, a JetBlue executive vice president, said. "The industry has really become a race to the bottom, while the legacy carriers are great if you are a super elite flier. From a 'tweener standpoint, we internally always talk about serving the underserved."

The airline touts its free in-flight entertainment and free broadband internet access for all passengers, as well as bragging rights in offering the most legroom throughout the entire airplane cabin among U.S. carriers.

JetBlue captain Eric Poole, who grew up in Robbinsdale and now lives in Northfield, landed the airline's first plane on MSP's airfield Thursday morning. His friend and colleague, Eric Scott of Farmington, took the first outbound flight back to Boston.

"We've been waiting for this for as long we've worked for JetBlue," Poole said.

Poole was Scott's flight instructor at the University of North Dakota in 1991. They've both been working for JetBlue since the early 2000s, commuting to their New York base from Minnesota. Scott pulled his three daughters out of school today to fly with him on the inaugural return flight.

Between 40 and 50 JetBlue pilots and flight attendants live in Minnesota, they said.

"No one has been bugging us more to fly to Minneapolis than all the Minnesotans within JetBlue," St. George said.