Imagine walking into Target and suddenly bumping into Jessica Alba. And then she offers to give you a makeover.

That's what happened on Tuesday, when the Hollywood A-lister surprised a bunch of Target shoppers with makeovers at the Edina store.

The Honest Company founder was in town to promote the launch of her new Honest Beauty brand, which is now sold at Target. Earlier in the day, Alba was at Target Headquarters for a meeting with employees.

In a live video posted to Honest Beauty's Facebook page, Alba said: "We are so excited that Honest Beauty is in Target that we are going all over the country and surprising guests and giving them Honest Beauty makeovers."

Ruth Carda stopped into Target after dropping her kids off at school when she found herself in Alba's hands.

"Do you do fishing? Is that like one of the activities you do?" Alba asked Carda who is originally from North Dakota. Carda laughed and put Alba in her place by telling her that she doesn't fish.

A guy on Alba's team then chimed in and said, "I need to learn how to say Minnesooooota. I'm jealous of that."

Here's the full video:

Edina resident Lauren Handshy didn't receive a makeover, but was there to snap a photo, which she shared on Facebook.

Alba will be making more surprise appearances at Target stores every Tuesday during the month of April.