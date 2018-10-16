Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin are questioning people, following up on tips, and checking social media and phone records in the rapidly expanding search for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since — and possibly before — her parents were slain in the family’s home outside Barron, Wis.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office believes Jayme Closs is in danger, and has been since deputies responded to a 911 call shortly before 1 a.m. Monday and found her parents shot to death in their home on wooded land set back from a highway west of the city of 3,300 or so.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald discounted late Tuesday morning during a news conference that Jayme has run away and said she should be considered “missing and endangered.”

The sheriff, when asked by a reporter when was the last time Jayme was seen, paused and gathered his thoughts before saying, “I believe [was] Sunday afternoon. There was a family gathering ... that she attended.”

That would be at least eight hours before the bodies of 56-year-old James Closs and 46-year-old Denise Closs were found.

Assisting in the investigation to find Jayme are the FBI in Milwaukee, state investigators and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Jayme Closs, 13, is missing from her Barron, Wis., home where her parents were found slain.

The national center said Monday afternoon that an Amber Alert was issued in an effort to spread the word about Jayme’s disappearance. The center’s notice said the teen was taken from her home early Monday morning, “likely with a gun.”

Among the many tips that Fitzgerald said have been reported — one roughly 1,700 miles to the south in Miami prompted police there to post late Monday on Twitter about a possible sighting of the teen earlier in the day.

Jayme “may have been seen in the afternoon of 10/15/18, in the area of NW. 27 Ave and 11 St.,” the tweet said. “If it was her, she was in a black Ford Explorer with a possible WI plate of I60WER. If you have any information please call 911 immediately.”

A check of the license plate on two public websites turned up nothing, but changing the letter “I” to the numeral “1” in online searches shows it belongs to a 2017 Ford Explorer.

Fitzgerald said investigators in Wisconsin “are actively researching that tip” as well as “questioning a lot of people” and revisiting the home “to make sure we didn’t miss anything” in their search for the girl he described as a “sweet and shy 13-year-old who enjoys dancing and sports.”

The sheriff also shed more light on the 911 call that brought deputies to the home, saying there “was no contact with someone on the [other end of] the line. ... There was some kind of disturbance” that could be heard.

He added that he should be able to talk late Tuesday afternoon about the results from autopsies being done on the parents in the Twin Cities.

Miami surveillance video

The SUV spotted in Miami stopped at a Sunflex gas station at that intersection, and video surveillance from the business with a 3:34 p.m. EDT time stamp was being reviewed by law enforcement, said Officer Michael Vega, a Miami police spokesman. A police detective was interviewing the station’s manager late Tuesday morning.

A 39-second clip released by the gas station in Miami to a television station shows the SUV pulling up near gas pumps and what appears to be a slender young person with long hair moving about in the front passenger seat. One person then exits the back seat and speaks with the driver.

Vega said the tipster “believes that could have been this young lady in a Ford Explorer,” and she was with two well-dressed men with beards, each 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds.

“We are getting the video from the gas station to see if it corroborates with what the tipster says,” Vega added. “Then it will be up to detectives to release it [publicly] or not.”

Vega said the tip initially came in an e-mail to a high-level member of the police department, and the source had been contacted by investigators Tuesday morning for more details.

Jayme is described as white, 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with green eyes and blond or strawberry blond hair.

Anyone with information that could lead to her being found is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 715-537-3106 or 911.

“Every second counts in this case,” the Barron County sheriff said. “We want to bring Jayme home. That’s the main thing.”