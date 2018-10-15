Two adults are dead and a 13-year-old girl whose life is in danger is missing from a home in northwestern Wisconsin, where authorities are urgently turning to the public in hopes of finding the young teen.

A 911 call to the Barron County Sheriff's Office shortly before 1 a.m. Monday brought deputies to a home in the 1200 block of Hwy. 8, just west of the city of Barron, where they located two dead adults.

The 13-year-old "is missing from the residence" and her life "is considered endangered," said Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.

Jayme Closs is described as 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with green eyes and blond or strawberry blond hair.

Anyone with information that could lead to her being found is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 1-715-537-3106.

Fitzgerald said he's not ready to say more about the adults who died or how they might be related to the girl. He also said it's uncertain who made the call to 911.

Authorities "have no suspect or vehicle [information] at this time," the sheriff said. "Our main objective is to locate the 13-year-old."