The Wild will be without winger Jason Zucker for the next month after had surgery Friday to repair a fractured right fibula.

Zucker was injured in Sunday’s Wild loss in Chicago when he blocked a slapshot off the stick of Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook with his right leg. Zucker left the game briefly, but returned to finish it. He returned to Minnesota on Tuesday when the Wild played in Vegas.

The Wild announced Friday that Zucker had surgery performed by Dr. Fernando Peña at Tria Orthopaedic Center in Bloomington, and that he is expected to return in four to six weeks.

Zucker has 12 goals and 12 assists in 34 games.

The Wild won at Arizona 8-5 on Thursday night despite the absence of Zucker and centers Mikko Koivu and Joel Eriksson Ek. Koivu (lower body) and Eriksson Ek (upper body) are expected to miss Saturday’s game against Winnipeg.

Forwards Nico Sturm and Luke Johnson were called up from Iowa of the AHL and both played in the victory at Arizona.