Jake Patterson, who pleaded guilty this week to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents in their Barron, Wis., home, has been moved to a new jail, authorities said Friday.

According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, Patterson, 21, was moved this past week to the Dunn County jail in Menomonie, Wis. Fitzgerald said the move was made for administrative decisions, and was not related to any threats or incidents at the Polk County jail in Balsam Lake, Wis., where Patterson had been held since January.

After his Jan. 10 arrest, Patterson was briefly held in the Barron County jail before being moved to Polk County, also for administrative reasons.

Patterson pleaded guilty Monday in a Barron County courtroom to killing James and Denise Closs on Oct. 15, then kidnapping Jayme and concealing her for 88 days in his house in Gordon, Wis.