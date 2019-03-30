Now we know what Jake Odorizzi was doing on the back fields in Fort Myers, away from the big-league lineups. He was transforming himself into Curt Schilling.

Or was it a right-handed Randy Johnson?

Regardless, Odorizzi was so dominant on Saturday, just two days after Jose Berrios also tyrannized Cleveland’s lineup, Arizona’s historic (and championship-winning) duo was invoked by comparison. Odorizzi allowed one hit over six innings, albeit a solo home run by Hanley Ramirez, and tied his career high with 11 strikeouts.

But he received even less support from his teammates than Berrios’ two runs, and the result was a 2-1 loss to Trevor Bauer in the third-coldest game in Target Field history.

Jorge Polanco tripled in the third inning and came home on a Nelson Cruz groundout, but the Twins didn’t manage even another baserunner against Bauer until the seventh, a rally that fizzled under an inning-ending C.J. Cron double play.

Meanwhile, the Indians turned a gift run in the ninth inning into a shiver-inducing loss for the Twins. Carlos Santana lined a singled with one out in the ninth, and moved to third base when new Twins reliever Blake Parker threw two wild pitches past catcher Mitch Garver. Pinch hitter Greg Allen delivered a sacrifice fly, and Cleveland earned a split of their first two games despite having only two runners touch third base in two games.

The Twins mounted a ninth-inning threat, courtesy of the wintry, blustery gale blowing through the ballpark, a wind that pushed Byron Buxton’s popup to short right field out of the reach of second baseman Brad Miller. Buxton, hustling out of the box, reached second base standing up, but Indians closer (and Chaska native) Brad Hand struck out Max Kepler, got Polanco to fly out, and after intentionally walking Cruz and walking Eddie Rosario, retired Cron on a short fly to right.

It was a deflating ending for the 15,271 who braved the 34-degree cold, especially considering how the game began.

Odorizzi whiffed all three Cleveland hitters he faced in the first inning, and just kept mowing them down, at least one in every inning. When his 92nd and final pitch, a 92-mph four-seamer, whizzed past Tyler Naquin’s bat in the sixth inning, Odorizzi had recorded his 11th strikeout, matching his total from a game against the Indians nearly five years ago.

That was notable, but the context was even moreso: Berrios struck out 10 in the opener on Thursday, making the Twins only the second team in MLB history to have two 10-strikeout pitchers in a season’s first two games. The first duo to achieve it, back in 2001: Johnson, a Hall of Famer since 2015, and Schilling, who missed election by a mere 60 votes in January. Oh, and in case history repeats: the Diamondbacks won the World Series that fall.

But the Twins, who won with just four hits on Thursday, managed only two hits Saturday, one of them Buxton’s popup, and are hitting .071 on the season.