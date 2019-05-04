The northbound lanes of Interstate 35W were shut down in the north metro Friday night because a jackknifed semitrailer truck was blocking the road, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The lanes are shut down near Lake Drive, in Lexington, MnDOT said.

The State Patrol posted a notice about 9 p.m. saying that the northbound lanes "will be closed for a long period of time." Traffic is being diverted onto County Road J or NE. 85th Avenue, the patrol said.

The agency did not say if other vehicles were involved or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Return to startribune.com for updates.

STAFF REPORT