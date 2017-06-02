J.C. Penney has officially added its Southdale location to the list of stores it is soon closing, raising to nine the number of Minnesota stores that are part of a broader downsizing.

The closing sale will begin June 19 and is expected to end about August 13, according to Carter English, a J.C. Penney spokesman. The Plano, Texas-based retailer has eight other Twin Cities locations that will remain open.

Life Time, the Chanhassen-based fitness company, plans to move into the Penney’s space at Southdale with a 120,000-square-foot athletic center. The center is reported to include a rooftop pool.

Closing sales are in progress at J.C. Penney stores in Baxter, Fairmont, Faribault, Hibbing, Hutchinson, Red Wing, Thief River Falls and Winona. They are expected to close near the end of July.

J.C. Penney was not one of the original tenants when Southdale opened in 1956 as the country’s first indoor mall. It was added 1972 as the center’s third anchor after Dayton’s and Donaldson’s.

J.C. Penney, along with other department stores, has struggled as many consumers has shifted to online shopping. Macy’s has begun closing nearly 70 stores nationwide, including downtown Minneapolis. Sears will close 150 stores, including Coon Rapids and Mankato.