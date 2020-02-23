A 26-year-old east-central Minnesota woman has been sentenced to prison for killing her 2-month-old by forcefully throwing the boy down in his crib.

Shy Ann Hentges, of Braham, was sentenced in Isanti County District Court to a 12½-year term in connection with the April 2017 death of Eli Arispe Hentges in her home.

Hentges was convicted of second-degree murder in a bench trial in December.

With credit for time in jail since her arrest, Hentges will serve the first 6¼ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Prosecutors said Hentges told investigators she forcefully threw her baby into his crib, causing his head to hit the wall. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Anoka County found that the child suffered two fatal skull fractures.

The criminal complaint noted that Hentges, who was raising the child on her own, was saying in text messages that she was having second thoughts about “keeping this kid” and complained of a lack of sleep. She also made references to drug and alcohol use.