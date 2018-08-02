At least three visitors to a Zumbrota, Minn., campground have suffered a severe intestinal illness called cryptosporidiosis and state health officials are investigating the source of the outbreak.

People who have visited the Shades of Sherwood Campground since July 1 are encouraged to contact the Minnesota Department of Health. Even people who didn't suffer illnesses could provide clues to the outbreak's origin, said department spokesman Doug Schultz.

"That's the problem," he said. "We need more information in order to determine that."

Cryptosporidiosis is caused by a parasite that is spread through contact with fecal matter. Roughly 350 to 400 waterborne infections are diagnosed in Minnesota each year due to the parasite, which is resistant to the chlorine used to sanitize swimming pools.

Standard symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, loss of appetite, weight loss and low-grade fever. People who suffer the illness are discouraged from swimming, even two weeks after they get better, because they can still carry and spread the parasite.

The Zumbrota campground has a standard swimming pool, but also a broader recreational pool with inflatables and a natural river for tubing.

State health officials are seeking the public's help, saying they haven't been able to get the kind of information and cooperation from the campground that they typically get from facilities involved in disease outbreaks.

The sickened campers were all adults. One was hospitalized.