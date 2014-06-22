More from Star Tribune
Sports
Verdasco beats Murray at Shenzhen Open, reaches semifinals
Fernando Verdasco advanced to the semifinals of the Shenzhen Open by beating Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4 on Friday.
Golf
Tony Finau catches a big break, wins Ryder Cup debut
Tony Finau took the scenic route around Le Golf National.
Gophers
Young Chinese team growing at women's basketball World Cup
China coach Xu Limin spent a few weeks earlier this year at Duke with the women's basketball team, hoping to expand his coaching knowledge.
Golf
The Latest: Europeans stage big rally in afternoon foursomes
The Latest on the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (all times local):
Golf
Finau's big break carries US to early lead in Ryder Cup
A slat of wood gave the Americans a most unlikely break and carried them to a 3-1 lead after the opening sessions of the Ryder Cup.
