Zach Parise missed the Wild practice at Tria Rink on Thursday for what coach Bruce Boudreau called "rest."

Boudreau said Parise would be practicing Friday before the team flies to Calgary for Saturday night's game.

Parise blocked a shot by Winnipeg Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba with a skate early in Tuesday's 3-2 win by the Wild in Winnipeg and struggled back to the bench. But he played the remainder of the game, and assisted on Joel Eriksson Ek's winning goal late in the third period.

Parise, 34, is the team's leading scorer with 24 goals and 30 assists for 54 points. He has missed only one game this season.

Veteran defenseman Greg Pateryn also missed practice for the birth of his child; it's been a busy week in that department.

Defenseman Jared Spurgeon's wife gave birth to their fourth child on Tuesday. Mikael Granlund's fiancée had the couple's first child on Tuesday, Granlund's 27th birthday, a day after he was traded to Nashville for Kevin Fiala.

The Wild originally was schedule to go from Winnipeg to Calgary and spend three days in Banff before Saturday's game against the Flames. But the team changed travel plans so the players could be home for family reasons.