Friends With Guns

Through Oct. 5: As part of a season of plays that looks at gun violence, Uprising Theatre Company's area premiere features two young couples who bond, and then don't. The comedy gets dark when the subject of gun ownership comes up and both couples' liberal views are challenged, along with what it means to be a feminist who protects herself. (7:30 p.m. Fri., 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Mon., Off-Leash Art Box, 4200 E. 54th St., Mpls., $20, 612-520-1230 or uprisingtheatreco.com)

Chris Hewitt