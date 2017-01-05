One thing we know for sure: This won’t be the same Vikings team once spring workouts roll around. It happens all the time in the NFL, especially to a team that goes 8-8 and misses the playoffs after high hopes. There are decisions to be made about players from A to Z — age, health and salary can catch up to anyone. Here is a position-by-position, player-by-player breakdown of the Vikings team that finished the 2016 season:

QUARTERBACKS

Sam Bradford: IN

Coach Mike Zimmer says he has earned the right to be the starter. Will the Vikings try to lock him up long term?

Teddy Bridgewater: IN

Still has a long way to go in his recovery from a devastating knee injury and might not be cleared by Week 1.

Taylor Heinicke: IN

Squandered a chance to become the top backup last summer but team liked him enough to keep him around.

Shaun Hill: OUT

With the 36-year-old’s contract expiring, Vikings are expected to look for a younger, more capable backup.

RUNNING BACKS

Matt Asiata: IN

The all-around contributor should be back to battle for a roster spot despite short-yardage struggles in 2016.

C.J. Ham: IN

Duluth native earned a late-season promotion from the practice squad, ensuring he was under team control for 2017.

Zach Line: IN

Line, a FA, was steady when the Vikings used a fullback. Even if re-signed, he’ll likely have competition.

Jerick McKinnon: IN

Poor blocking was a big factor, but the athletic back failed to impress in 2016. He has one year left on his rookie deal.

Adrian Peterson: OUT

Another contract showdown looms. This time it seems unlikely they find middle ground with their aging superstar.

RECEIVERS AND TIGHT ENDS

Stefon Diggs, WR: IN

He has flashed star potential at times. Other times he has totally disappeared. Still, he is quite the bargain at $615K.

Rhett Ellison, TE: IN

The veteran bounced back from a knee injury to reclaim blocking role in 2016. Team will look into bringing him back.

Isaac Fruechte, WR: IN

After spending most of 2016 on the practice squad, the ex-Gopher was promoted last week, locking him in.

Charles Johnson, WR: IN

Despite not contributing much in 2016 the restricted free agent can be retained for 2017 at an affordable price.

David Morgan, TE: IN

The 2016 sixth-round pick could not steal many snaps away from Ellison but is an interesting prospect.

Cordarrelle Patterson, WR: OUT

Patterson, still raw as a receiver but no doubt a playmaker, eyes Tavon Austin-type money (4 years, $42M).

Kyle Rudolph, TE: IN

He clicked with Bradford and finally established himself as a top receiving TE during his record-setting season.

Adam Thielen, WR: IN

Vikings must properly tender the restricted FA or they run the risk of losing the local kid after his breakout year.

Laquon Treadwell, WR: IN

One catch from a first-round pick? Yes, his rookie season was disappointing. But it’s too early to label him a bust.

Jarius Wright, WR: OUT

Vikings can free up $1.5M in cap space by cutting Wright, who inexplicably was phased out of the offense in 2016.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Willie Beavers, G/T: IN

2016 fourth-round pick couldn’t even make the team out of camp but should get another chance to prove his worth.

Joe Berger, C/G: IN

Started 11 games at center, returned from injury and played three at guard. He’s under contract through 2017.

Alex Boone, G: IN

Boone, their top FA add last offseason, was solid when in the lineup and provided needed leadership.

T.J. Clemmings, OT: IN

He failed to show progress in his second season as an emergency starter and must fight to make the team.

Nick Easton, C: IN

Vikings liked him enough to cut John Sullivan. Should get a chance to start after playing the last five games.

Brandon Fusco, G: OUT

Has not been the same since tearing his pec in ’14, so team likely will move on, freeing up $3.2M in cap space.

Mike Harris, G/T: OUT

Harris, a FA, still has not been cleared by Vikings doctors after spending all of 2016 on the non-football injury list.

Rashod Hill, OT: IN

Signed off Jacksonville’s practice squad midseason, Hill held his own in his first action in Week 17.

Jake Long, OT: OUT

Injuries at tackle forced the Vikings to gamble on Long, who survived four games before going on IR.

Matt Kalil, OT: IN

Still want Kalil run out of town? He is not the best pass protector, but it makes sense to re-sign him to a prove-it deal.

Zac Kerin, C/G: IN

Kerin, a seldom-used backup the past two years, is an exclusive rights FA. So if they want him, they got him.

Andre Smith, OT: OUT

The injury-prone former Bengal made it through five games on his one-year, $3.5 million deal before going on IR.

Jeremiah Sirles, G/T: IN

Sirles was probably miscast as a starting tackle, but his smarts and versatility at least make him a capable backup.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Scott Crichton, DE/DT: OUT

The 2014 third-rounder has not made an impact and only stuck in 2016 due to an injury. His time is seemingly up.

B.J. Dubose, DE/DT: IN

Like Crichton, Dubose spent all of 2016 on IR. The 2015 late-round pick has yet to play a snap in a non-exhibition.

Sharrif Floyd, DT: OUT

It would be surprising if Zimmer kept around the oft-injured former first-round pick at his $6.8M salary.

Everson Griffen, DE: IN

After racking up 30.5 sacks and two Pro Bowl nods in three seasons under Zimmer, he could be due for a new deal.

Danielle Hunter, DE: IN

The 22-year-old led the Vikings with 12.5 sacks in his second season and figures to seize a starting role next season.

Toby Johnson, DT: IN

He played sparingly after getting promoted from the practice squad in December. Showed flashes in camp.

Tom Johnson, DT: IN

After recording only two sacks in 2016, Johnson will make $2.4M in the final year of his deal if he makes the team.

Linval Joseph, NT: IN

Overlooked by Pro Bowl voters, he had another solid season in the middle. He still has two years left on his contract.

Brian Robison, DE: IN

With Hunter poised to steal his starting gig, he probably will be asked to reduce his $6.6M cap number to stick around.

Shamar Stephen, NT: IN

Forced into a regular role due to Floyd again being unavailable, Stephen tailed off after a solid start to the season.

Justin Trattou, DE: IN

The special-teams regular could sign elsewhere as a free agent but would be welcomed back at the right price.

Stephen Weatherly, DE: IN

Weatherly, a 2016 seventh-round pick, did not see much action as a rookie but could develop into a contributor.

LINEBACKERS

Anthony Barr, OLB: IN

His invisibility was baffling after he was one of the NFL’s best outside ‘backers in ’15. He must be a difference-maker.

Kentrell Brothers, MLB: IN

After being inactive for the first six games, the 2016 fifth-rounder carved out a role on special teams.

Audie Cole, MLB: IN

Second on the squad in special-teams snaps and used sparingly on D, Cole will be a FA for a second straight year.

Chad Greenway, OLB: OUT

The fan favorite said before the season that this probably would be it for him and still seems likely to walk away.

Eric Kendricks, MLB: IN

He led the Vikings with 109 tackles in his second season. He could slide to Greenway’s spot if he indeed retires.

Emmanuel Lamur, OLB: IN

He did not play much beyond special teams in his first year with team, but maybe Greenway’s exit creates a role.

Edmond Robinson, OLB: IN

Another young LB the Vikings like, Robinson did not play much on D with Barr playing almost every snap.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Mackensie Alexander, CB: IN

2016 second-rounder did not play much with four veterans ahead of him but could start in the slot next season.

Antone Exum, S: IN

Athletic but inconsistent, he likely will get his last chance to convince coaches that he can be taken seriously.

Anthony Harris, S: IN

He was exposed when given a chance to start in December but no one played more special team snaps.

Jayron Kearse, S: IN

The oversized safety stood out in camp and the preseason but failed to carry that into the regular season.

Captain Munnerlyn, CB: OUT

Solid in the slot with 80 career starts, Munnerlyn figures to cash in elsewhere in free agency.

Terence Newman, CB: IN

Newman declined to discuss his future this week but he showed in 2016 that he is still capable of getting it done.

Jabari Price, CB: IN

Heading into his fourth year, he could push Alexander for playing time in the slot if Munnerlyn is not re-signed.

Xavier Rhodes, CB: IN

After making his first Pro Bowl in 2016, Rhodes, in the final year of his rookie deal, is first in line for a big extension.

Andrew Sendejo, S: IN

Solid in 2016 after a shaky 2015 season, Sendejo will be back for 2017, though another Royal Rumble at safety looms.

Marcus Sherels, CB: IN

One of the NFL’s top punt returners and a valuable Vikings gunner, he will be in the final year of his two-year deal.

Harrison Smith, S: IN

His play dipped in 2016 after he got his massive payday, but expect Smith, one of the NFL’s top safeties, to bounce back.

Trae Waynes, CB: IN

The 2015 first-round pick took a step forward in Year 2, making eight starts and not allowing many big plays.

SPECIALISTS

Kai Forbath, K: IN

Stabilized the position after Blair Walsh finally got the boot and will enter OTAs as the favorite over Marshall Koehn.

Jeff Locke, P: IN

After regressing in two years at TCF, Locke had his best season in ’16, giving the team a reason to re-sign him.

Kevin McDermott, LS: IN

This is the first time his name has been printed in months, which tells you the guy is getting it done.