City Works

Starting June 2 and running weekends through Labor Day, this downtown Minneapolis sports-obsessed bar is offering an all-you-can-drink brunch. Thirty bucks buys an entree — cream-cheese-stuffed French toast, a smoked pork shoulder Benedict, steak and eggs with hash browns, a sausage-Cheddar-scrambled egg sandwich — plus access to bottomless bloody Marys and fresh-squeezed mimosas.

600 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-361-2900, cityworksrestaurant.com/minneapolis

Grand Cafe

Chef/owner Jamie Malone is now serving Sunday brunch at her south Minneapolis hot spot. The menu features lobster spaghetti with brown-butter/cognac sauce, caviar-topped smoked sturgeon deviled eggs, steak and eggs, a short stack of buttermilk pancakes, oysters, poached and chilled shellfish and eggs Benedict, with entree prices generally in the midteens. The bar has bubbles on hand.

3804 Grand Av. S., Mpls., 612-822-8260,grandcafemn.com

Parlour

The Saintly City edition of this Minneapolis favorite does one better than its sibling to the west by operating a modern-day diner. The cooking starts at 10 a.m. daily and includes chilaquiles with braised chicken, creamy scrambled eggs loaded with sweet crab, the famous Parlour burger (add an egg for $2), chicken and dumplings and more, all in the $14-and-under category. Dessert? Pie, so delicious. A sharp cocktail program, of course.

267 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-207-4433, parlourbar.com