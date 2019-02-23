Hundreds of people crowded into the Minnesota State Capitol rotunda Saturday morning to rally in support of preserving gun rights in the state and to demonstrate opposition to two gun-control measures moving through the Legislature.

The event, organized by the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, drew people of all ages from across the state, as well as a slew of legislators and activists.

“There’s a lot of us here in this room who’ve had enough,” said Rep. Cal Bahr, a Republican from East Bethel.

Democrats in the state House pledged early this session that two gun control measures would be among the caucus’ top priorities this year. The bills are joined by similar legislation in the Senate that would expand criminal background checks in firearms sales to cover private sellers and adopt a law that would allow relatives or law enforcement to petition a court to remove firearms from people deemed to be a danger to others or themselves.

The push has attracted advocates on both sides of the issue to rally at the Capitol this session. Supporters have pinned hopes for the legislation on recent electoral gains by suburban candidates running on what they’ve billed as “common sense gun safety” changes. But Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka has told guns rights advocates that he would “do everything in my power” to stop any new gun laws from passing this session.

“Even though the governor and the House want universal background checks, it ain’t gonna happen,” Gazelka told the crowd Saturday.

Hundreds attended the MN Gun Owners Caucus to hold Defend the Second Amendment rally at Capitol on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

On Friday, the anti-gun violence advocacy group Protect Minnesota issued a statement listing statistics about gun violence in Minnesota — including that more Minnesotans died as a result of gun violence in 2017 than because of car accidents or opioids — and expressing support for the proposed legislation.

“These are not extreme or experimental measures,” the statement said. “It’s long past time for our lawmakers to Protect Minnesota.”