Epic meltdown

The Timberwolves led by 27 points, 93-66, late in the third quarter and were ahead by 17, 115-98, with 2:49 left and still lost in overtime at home to the 17-29 Sacramento Kings. Here’s how:

• The Kings outscored the Wolves 12-4 in the final 2:11 of the third.

• Wiggins’ layup at 6:20 of the fourth put the Wolves back up by 22.

• Josh Okogie scored the Wolves’ final points of regulation, making two free throws to give his team a 119-110 lead with 39 seconds left.

• After Buddy Hield was fouled and made three free throws, Shabazz Napier missed two free throws with 34.9 left. The Wolves led 119-113.

• After a Hield three-pointer, Wiggins missed an 18-footer with 6.8 seconds left. The Wolves led 119-116. Eighteen of Hield’s career-high 42 points came in the final 4:36 of regulation. He made five threes.

• With the Kings still down three with 4.7 seconds left in regulation, De’Aaron Fox was fouled and made his first free throw. He intentionally fired the second off the front of the rim, grabbed his own rebound and laid it in to tie the score with 3.6 seconds left. That completed the Kings’ 33-11 run over the final 5:42 of regulation. The Kings scored 41 points in the fourth quarter.

• The Kings outscored the Wolves 14-10 in overtime to win it.

• Per ESPN, since 1996-97, the first year of compiling play-by-play data, NBA teams entered the day 0-8,378 when trailing by 17 or more in the final 3 minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime.

News services