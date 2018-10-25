Debut seasons
Rocco Baldelli was named the 14th manager of the Twins on Thursday. Here’s how his predecessors did in their first full season leading the club:
Year Manager Record year before First year
1961 Cookie Lavagetto 73-81# 25-41
1962 Sam Mele* 70-90-1 91-71-1
1968 Cal Ermer* 91-71-2 79-83
1969 Billy Martin 79-83 97-65
1970 Bill Rigney 97-65 98-64
1973 Frank Quilici* 77-77 81-81
1976 Gene Mauch 76-83 85-77
1981 John Goryl* 77-84 11-25
1982 Billy Gardner* 41-68-1 60-102
1986 Ray Miller* 77-85 59-80
1987 Tom Kelly* 71-91 85-77
2002 Ron Gardenhire 85-77 94-67
2015 Paul Molitor 70-92 83-79
# Record with Washington Senators before franchise moved to Minnesota
* Named manager in midseason of previous year
