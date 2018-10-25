Debut seasons

Rocco Baldelli was named the 14th manager of the Twins on Thursday. Here’s how his predecessors did in their first full season leading the club:

Year Manager Record year before First year

1961 Cookie Lavagetto 73-81# 25-41

1962 Sam Mele* 70-90-1 91-71-1

1968 Cal Ermer* 91-71-2 79-83

1969 Billy Martin 79-83 97-65

1970 Bill Rigney 97-65 98-64

1973 Frank Quilici* 77-77 81-81

1976 Gene Mauch 76-83 85-77

1981 John Goryl* 77-84 11-25

1982 Billy Gardner* 41-68-1 60-102

1986 Ray Miller* 77-85 59-80

1987 Tom Kelly* 71-91 85-77

2002 Ron Gardenhire 85-77 94-67

2015 Paul Molitor 70-92 83-79

# Record with Washington Senators before franchise moved to Minnesota

* Named manager in midseason of previous year