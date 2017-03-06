As the Minnesota House prepared to vote on a bill to revamp the U.S. Bank Stadium oversight panel, Republicans pledged to hold hearings and investigate new reports of a public official bypassing the seniority line to buy 50-yard-line seats in the first row for Minnesota Vikings games.

House Government Operations Committee Chair Sarah Anderson, R-Plymouth, Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, and other legislators held a news conference before the anticipated vote on the floor.

Anderson sponsored the bill that would require two luxury suites previously used by the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA) members to be auctioned off. If the MSFA wanted to use them for marketing purposes, the entire board would need to approve that use in an open meeting, she said. Her bill also would increase the size of the board from five to seven and eliminate the paid chair position. The board would hire the executive director, whose salary would be capped.

"Just because you got appointed to the board doesn't mean you won the lottery," Anderson said, adding that board members would be paid a per diem, but wouldn't receive free entry to games.

The bill comes after MSFA board members, led by former chair Michele Kelm-Helgen and former executive director Ted Mondale, used the two luxury suites to entertain friends and family at Vikings game and other events.

Daudt and Anderson also discussed the report in the Star Tribune on Sunday that Kelm-Helgen engineering the purchase of seat licenses for her friends and family. She, her friends and family occupy a total of 16 seats in the first two rows of the luxe Medtronic Club. Another associate has four seats in the third row. Those seats also give them priority rights for other events in the stadium.

Anderson said she believes the seat purchases could be criminal and open the state to liability from Vikings fans who were pushed out of line by Kelm-Helgen and her friends. One fan who had been in the front row already called her office to complain, saying when he went to buy his ticket, the closest he could get was the third row — behind Kelm-Helgen's posse.

Daudt blamed Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith for the problems. "This would not have happened if Gov. Dayton and Lt. Gov. Smith had held their appointee responsible," Daudt said.

Dayton has repeatedly supported Kelm-Helgen, his former deputy chief of staff, saying she did a fine job and should be commended for her work on the "people's stadium." The governor also, as recently as November, declined to reappoint the one board member, John Griffith, who raised concerns about Kelm-Helgen.

Through his staff, Dayton declined comment Monday.

Now Daudt and Anderson want to investigate further. "The public deserves to know who received preferential treatment in season tickets purchases," Daudt said.

But he and Anderson said that will be a separate inquiry unrelated to the reorganization of the board.

Kelm-Helgen and Mondale resigned last month under pressure from the suite use. The governor appointed former state Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Blatz as the interim chairwoman of the agency. He had appointed her to replace Griffith as a board member.

The bill would oust the remaining board members from their positions no later than July 1. All used the suites. Commissioner Barbara Butts Williams reimbursed the state more than $2,000 for herself and guests. Northland Foundation director Tony Sertich, a former legislator, and AFL-CIO Minnesota president Bill McCarthy both used the suites and didn't reimburse the state.

